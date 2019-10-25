Doris Ilene Hughes died peacefully at home on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Doris was born to Carl and Edith Nordhus at the family farmhouse during a snowstorm in Clark, South Dakota.

Her family drove to Washington State in 1935 and lived in the Rock Island area until they moved to Sunnyslope, Washington, where she attended school through Junior High. Doris graduated from Wenatchee High School; she attended Eastern Washington College of Education for two years, completing prerequisites for the nursing program.

Doris married Lloyd J. Hughes and they spent time at the “fire school” in the Bonners Ferry, Idaho area, then settled in Oroville, Washington to work and raise their family.

While the children were in school, Doris worked in several packing sheds, the Hort Office, and as assistant bookkeeper at the Caribou Growers. Doris worked at the Gazette-Tribune in Oroville as bookkeeper for 28 years.

Doris was a long time member of the Oroville United Methodist Church. She loved to garden, sing in choirs, play pinochle and Scrabble, read and do crossword puzzles. She knitted, crocheted and quilted numerous projects over the years. Doris was a member of the Oroville Senior Center, the Garden Club and the Red Hat Society.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Edith Nordhus, her sister Marvel J. Stallings and her brother-in-law Forrest Stallings of Wenatchee, Washington. She is survived by her four children, Debbie (Steve) Dunham of Spokane, Washingon, Glen (Kathy) Hughes of Oroville, Karen (Jeff) Dean of Edmonds, Washington and Jack (Mary) Hughes of Oroville; two nieces, Carol Thomas and Rita Kinney and one nephew, Larry Stallings. Doris is also survived by eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oroville Riverview Cemetery with Pastor Leon Alden officiating. A memorial service will follow at the Oroville United Methodist Church at 12 noon with lunch following for family and friends.

Memorials can be made to: Wednesday Women’s Club of the Oroville United Methodist Church or Oroville Senior Center.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.