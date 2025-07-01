Carl and Sam Bjelland are Chesaw Fourth of July Grand Marshals

Submitted by Brittany Jewett

Chesaw Rodeo Club

CHESAW – For this year’s 83rd Annual Fourth of July Chesaw Rodeo, the rodeo club is honored to announce their 2025 Grand Marshals, Carl and Sam Bjelland.

The couple, along with their two kids, moved to the Chesaw area in 1979. He got a job working for Weyerhaeuser in Oroville shortly after, to pay for their new farm. During their 46 years living in this area, they said they may not have survived this many years if it wasn’t for their amazing neighbors, Don and MaryEllen Field.

During the late 1980’s, the Bjellans jumped into the county 4H program with a lot of help from Leath Andrews and Claire Rise. They also helped out with the Sitzmark Ski Area in the winters. Carl was an instructor and Ski Race Team coach, as well as a ski patroller; while Sam helped in the kitchen or rental shop. They were also charter members in the Molson Chesaw Rural Fire District #11. Volunteering their time, and retiring from the district after 28 years of participation. Currently, Sam is enjoying retirement assisting with the Friday night roller skating for the community at the Molson Grange.

The Bjellands have helped out during the Chesaw Rodeo here and there for many years. He used to help Bob Miller push calves behind the chutes for about 15 years. During those years, she helped out in the rodeo kitchen, learning to flip burgers for the concessions stand and enjoying the crowd during the July 3rd dance. Once Carl retired from his spot pushing calves, he too joined his wife in the kitchen staff. By that point, they were part of the Sitzmark Ski Club, and the Ski Club ran the concessions stand and still do to this day. If you head over there to get yourself a burger and fries, odds are you will run into these two.

When asked what their favorite part of the Chesaw Rodeo is, the Grand Marshals both agreed on the Wild Cow Milking.

“You can’t help but laugh watching the cowboys wrestle with cows, and each other, to get to the judges first with a drop or two of milk. The rodeo is just good old-fashioned entertainment for the whole family,” they said.