Spring Clean-Ups for Oroville and Tonasket

NORTH COUNTY – Oroville and Tonasket have both planned Spring Clean-ups for their communities in April.

Oroville

Oroville will have a pick-up day on Wednesday, April 9. Residents may schedule a pick-up by contacting city hall at 509-476-2926.

The city no longer accepts regular household garbage, tires, etc. Burnables (leaves, tree limbs, grass clippings, etc will be accepted although they must be separated and placed into cardboard boxes, paper or plastic bags. Limbs should be bundled for easy pickup. In addition to burnables, appliances and some metals will be picked up at no charge.

City Public Works Superintendent Steve Thompson said the city will take anything organic or metal. He adds that leaves and lawn clippings can always be dumped at the city sewer treatment plant at the south end of Juniper.

The mayor and council are encouraging all residents and property owners to take prince in the community by participating in the Spring Clean-up. They ask. Fokls to take this opportunity to clean up their neighborhood.

Tonasket

Tonasket will be picking up curbside yard debris from April 7 through April 11. To get on the pick-up list, community members are asked to call Tonasket City Hall at 509-486-2132 by 4 p.m. on April 4. No late calls will be picked up.

Tree trimmings need to be 4-foot pieces or less and leaves need to be in paper bags.