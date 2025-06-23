Rep. Abell appointed to Joint Committee on Veterans’ and Military Affairs

Seventh District Rep. Hunter Abell (R) was appointed to the Joint Committee on Veterans’ and Military Affairs (JCVMA) on June 16.

The JCVMA studies and makes recommendations regarding issues affecting veterans, active miliary forces, and the National Guard.

“It is an honor to be appointed to the committee charged with our state’s military and veteran affairs. This appointment is an opportunity to advocate for our men and women in uniform, and, as President Lincoln said, ‘to care for him who shall have borne the battle,’” said Abell, R-Inchelium. “I look forward to ensuring that Washington remains ready, willing, and able to contribute to our national defense.”

The JCVMA also studies and makes recommendations regarding the structure and administration of the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Military Department. The committee’s next meeting will be virtual on June 30 at 10:00 a.m. The agenda can be found here.

Abell has served in the military for more than 20 years, including deployments to Iraq and Guantanamo Bay. He currently serves as a Commander in the United States Navy Reserve. Abell is one of only two members of the Washington State House of Representatives currently serving as a drilling reservist or member of the National Guard.

The 7th District lawmaker also sits on the House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee where he is the assistant ranking member. Abell, who is in his first term, is also a member of the House Environment and Energy, Finance, and Rules committees.

The 2025 legislative session ended on April 27. The legislative session will begin on January 12 and is scheduled to run for 60 days.