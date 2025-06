The cities of Oroville and Tonasket will close their offices for the Friday, Fourth of July holiday, reopening on Monday.

OKANOGAN COUNTY – The cities of Oroville and Tonasket will close their offices for the Friday, Fourth of July holiday, reopening on Monday.

Okanogan County offices will also be closed on Friday in observance of Independence Day. This closure includes the Okanogan County Treasurer’s Office and is standard for most county offices. The Okanogan County PUD will also be closed.

The Friday garbage pickup for Oroville will be done on Thursday, July 3.