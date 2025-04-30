Council considers senior service funding, festival updates and projects

Seeking to secure the future of vital senior services, Jennifer Fitzthum, appealed to the Tonasket City Council for financial support.

TONASKET – Seeking to secure the future of vital senior services, Jennifer Fitzthum, Executive Director of Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition (OCTN) appealed to the city council for financial support during their meeting on Tuesday, April 22.

City Clerk Alice Attwood noted that Tonasket has supported OCTN in the past and that cities are permitted to contribute to nutrition programs. Although funding for OCTN was not specifically addressed during the most recent budget process, Attwood said that $500 was allocated for the Okanogan County Area Agency of Aging.

“The food is cooked and prepared in the (Tonasket) Senior Center, Monday through Thursday,” said Fitzthum. “We, honestly, came up way short last year. I completely wiped out all of our community funds. I’ve got zero left, except what I’ve gotten this year. We had to put people on a waiting list. In the whole history of this agency, we have never done that. It was hard, really hard to call those folks, or go visit them and tell them we just can’t.”

Fitzthum said she is doing everything in her power to avoid a repeat of the situation this year.

Councilmember Teagan Levine asked about the budget numbers. Fitzthum said she requested $5,200 based on the meals served last year.

“Any help we can get, and if you have more than that, it would be wonderful,” said Fitzthum.

Levine asked how many meals are served in Tonasket.

Fitzthum said in the first three months, there were 2547 meals delivered to Tonasket.

“We also provide DSHS COPES meals in Tonasket,” Fitzthum said.

She added that she has received very few responses from other cities. Okanogan County supports the program every year.

The council agreed to research the matter a bit more before making a decision.

Michael Torrence was present to update the council and community on the upcoming Founders Day Festival.

“I just wanted to stop by and let everyone know that the Founders Day Festival is shaping up to be really good,” said Torrence.

Torrence said there will be a chili contest, a pie contest and a bread contest.

“There will be three tables, one for each. There is no signup, just show up,” Torrence said.

He asked for understanding from those who will attend the event.

“Please understand, it’s going to be organized chaos and it’s going to be a pile of fun.” said Torrence. “Lord willing, it won’t rain.”

Levine gave a Perfect Passage Update.

“It sounds like we are still on schedule. We are good to go. Lights are coming in, the signs are back up for the Iron Grill. Things are clicking along,” said Levine.

The council set a meeting with Marcus Valentine of Architects West on Tuesday, May 20.

The council also discussed the process for the Airport Grant Application.

“We need to get going on that for this year and I’m hoping that the Airport Committee could meet with airport representatives to see what needs to be done up there,” said Attwood. She said if the city intends to apply for funding for the airport this year it would be a good idea to start the process.

In addition, the council discussed the next steps for the Active Transportation Project Development. Attwood suggested a meeting with the Public Works Committee meeting with Kurt Holland to determine how to proceed with the project.

“I talked to Kurt Holland. He knows all about this and he and I have been in contact with Chris Hawkins. So, we are going to be setting that up,” said Attwood.

Ordinance #856 was sent to the city from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

“They are making modifications to the city speed limits by re-evaluating their documentation in accordance with the city ordinance. I sent the ordinance to Mick for review.” said Attwood, referring to city attorney Mick Howe.

Levine made a motion to revisit the topic during the next council meeting. Councilmember Jeff McMillan seconded the motion. The motion was approved unanimously.

The next Tonasket City Council meeting is set for Tuesday, May 13, at 6 p.m.