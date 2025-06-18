David Louis Prince, son of Louis and Kathleen (Grant) Prince and grandson of Harry and of Rose Prince and W.E. and and Susan (Fruit) Grant, was born August 24, 1935.

An age-mate of Guy Nanamkin, Donna and Dorlin Palmer, Eileen Friedlander, Eunice Anthony and Billy and Sonny Ives. As an only child, he spent his days with his cousins Patricia and Carol Grant, along with other Nespelem neighborhood kids. He attended the old Nespelem Grade School, walking across the bridge with the neighborhood pack each day.

With the Great Depression, followed by WWII, both his parents worked and he was largely cared for by his maternal grandmother, Susie Grant. He was a 1953 Oroville High School graduate. As a teen he began working in his family’s grocery stores in

Tonasket and Pateros, as well as working on his family’s ranch in Oliver, B.C. From 1963 to 1974 he worked for Washington Fish and Game raising fish and any other little critters that needed a helping hand.

David suggested Mount Hull for the return of Big Horn sheep to the Okanogan. Seven Big Horn sheep had unexpectedly become available to the state that could prove best sheep habitat. Olympia said, “That kind of study takes years.” David said, ‘You’ve got a good pilot and a good aerial photographer. Fly today, send the photos tomorrow. They are the sheep experts.” Washington got the sheep and they were released on Mount Hull.

In 1974, he returned to ranching on the Prince & Prince Ranch in Midway B.C. By the 1990s, David found himself restoring an abandoned fish hatchery on Smith River in the California Redwoods. Assisted by the boys from Bar-O Boys Ranch, they hand excavated the blocked fish ladder, returning salmon and steelhead passage to the Smith River system. He taught the boys math, construction, aquaculture, gardening and animal care along with fishing. He remembers them all with love and pride and with hope and prayers for their futures.

David married Sybil Enschede in 1957 and together they raised four children to the delight of his parents. His second marriage was to Judith Goode, where he got a kick out of the antics of his stepsons, “the wild Goode brothers,” with continued hope and prayers for their futures. A third marriage to Cindy Jean Yaple provided the best little fishin’ buddy a guy could ask for.” He and Cindy Jean were able to fulfill a dream of a trip up the Alcan Highway to Alaska.

The past seven years, David lived at the Coulee Medical Center where he has planned, planted and cared for their patio gardens and continued to encourage beginning gardens and farmers.

David is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, wife, Cindy Jean Prince; godfather, George Ginzberg; beloved babysitter, Lillian; cousins, Patricia (Grant) Lautensleger and Ben Prince; nephew, Ben Boetthcher and so many friends from

Nespelem, Oroville and across the country.

He is survived by his four children, Kim Prince, Martin Prince (Joanne), Stephanie Smith (Eric) and Aaron Prince (Lisa); their children, David, Alexa Rose, Sheridan, Caleb, Luke, Sam, Cameron and Aliya; his cousins, Jim Prince and Carol (Grant) Smith; nephews, Daniel, Caleb and Seth and nieces, Sarah and Abby. Priest and friend, Father Seamus Kerr; godmother, Mary Greenleaf; friend and housemate, Gayle Minor and her son, Raymond Brewer. He is also survived by all the young men at Prince & Prince Ranch and all those that chose to call him Dad, Pop, Mr. Dave or Grandpa; Judith Kaylor and her children, Chris and Adrianna; Timothy Brooks, Terese Rowe, Frieda Orsborn and her son, Hector; Thomas and Delphine Doyle Finkbonner and their three children; Angela and Thomas and the Goode brothers, wherever they may be. Many lifelong friends, including Charles Eder Jr., Arlene Roys, Hazel Lenton Dezellen, Betty Roberts, Karen Sanderlin and the California Youth Authority Bar-O boys,

Special thanks to Donia Black, for her years of weekly visits, cribbage games and homegrown tomatoes; CMC volunteer, Alice Frost for her music and cribbage games and all the amazing staff at Coulee Medical Center that turned his health around and gave him these seven years of friends, gardening and cribbage.And to the Bar-O Sunday Afternoon Boys — live sober, lead sober, tribes together,

There will be a memorial service on Friday, June 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Henry’s Catholic Church, Grand Coulee, WA. 99133