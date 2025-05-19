Tonasket Founders Day goes ‘Wild, Wild West’ with festival and rodeo weekend

Celebrate the spirit of the “Wild, Wild, West” as Tonasket hosts its 89th Annual Founders Day celebration and rodeo.

TONASKET– Dust off your cowboy boots and get ready to celebrate in the spirit of the “Wild, Wild, West” as Tonasket hosts its 89th Annual Founders Day celebration and rodeo weekend, kicking off Friday, May 23, Memorial Day weekend.

Tonasket’s Founders Day celebration, which includes a rodeo, is an annual event that honors the town’s history and community spirit. The rodeo, held during Memorial Day weekend, is a tradition that has been running since the early 1940s, according to Rodeoticket.com.

Due to the ongoing Perfect Passage Project, the traditional parade will not take place this year. Instead, organizers have planned an exciting festival to be held downtown in a specially designated area. After much discussion between organizers and city officials, it was decided to not have a parade but to instead have a “Founders Day Festival.” This change aims to ensure public safety while still providing a fun and engaging community event. Attendees can look forward to a variety of activities, entertainment, and vendors, all located in the heart of downtown.

The festivities begin Friday night with the much anticipated rodeo. Amber Sander, Tonasket Comancheros President said the event will bring thrills and spills for the rodeo fans of all ages.

Saturday, May 24, the Founders Day Festival will take center stage from 10 a.m to 4 p.m., transforming downtown Tonasket into a lively scene of music, contests, and community fun. This year’s theme, “Wild, Wild West,” invites attendees to embrace their inner cowpoke and join in a day packed with tradition and excitement.

“Rodeo is Friday and Saturday, the show starts at 7 p.m. and the gates are open at 5 p.m. We will have full concessions like we normally do. The tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids six and over. Kids six and under are free,” said Sander.

Sander said they were hoping to have a live band this year. “ It’s been a very different year, with the loss of Roger.”

According to Sander, there will be a special recognition during the rodeo for long-time Tonasket Comancheros member, Roger Sawyer, who passed away in March. “We want to do something extra special for him.” She said that Sawyer served loyally for 20 years.

Sander said there will absolutely be a Chicken Run this year.

“We will divide up the chickens and roosters that are donated, and we will divide the event into two nights.” said Sander.

“Our queen and the club will have a booth during the Founders Day Festival on Saturday. Our queen will be down there doing pictures, and she will have her horse. We will definitely have a presence during the festival,” said Sander.

Festival organizer Mike Torrance said the Founders Day Festival is shaping up to be really good,” said Torrence.

The festival will honor Diana Weddle as Citizen of the Year, with Rose Kuhlman leading festivities as Grand Marshal. Master of Ceremonies Bud McSpadden will guide the day’s events, with musical performances by Ashley Vowels, Bud McSpadden, and Liberty Linklater bringing entertainment for the crowd.

Car enthusiasts can enjoy the All Day Car Show, featuring classic vehicles, toe tapping tunes, and a variety of local vendors. Starting at 11 a.m., the Tonasket American Legion will present the flags, followed by the National Anthem.

“There will be approximately 35 booths offering services,” said Michael Stewart, Tonasket Chamber of Commerce President.

Food lovers are invited to put their culinary skills to test in a crockpot chili contest, as well as best pie and bread competitions. For those seeking a bit of friendly rivalry, traditional games such as sack races, three legged races and the classic egg-and-spoon relay will offer fun for all ages.

Whether you’re a longtime resident or first time visitor, the 89th Annual Tonasket Founders Day Celebration and Rodeo weekend promises a memorable experience.

Mark your calendars and join the fun, Tonasket’s Wild, Wild West weekend awaits.