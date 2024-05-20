Bringing Oroville together: National Night Out puts focus on community engagement

Every year on a very special Tuesday, the usually quiet streets of Oroville burst into life. The National Night Out (NNO), is a nationwide initiative aiming to foster police-community partnerships and promote safer neighbourhoods.

Oroville’s National Night Out, first organized in 2021 under Police Chief Michael Langford, has evolved into a festival of family-friendly activities.

Although National Night Out is only one night a year, the National Oroville police stretch this event over a four week period. Photo courtesy of City of Oroville.

“It was Chief Langford’s wish to establish National Night Out as an annual community event,” shares Pamela Knowlton, Police Clerk and Event Coordinator. This year, the event is scheduled for Tuesday, August 6.

“We are particularly excited about our Golden Badge Scavenger Hunt this year. It’s not just a promotional tool that builds excitement for the event; it also brings families together for fun and exercise within our community,” explains Knowlton.

The scavenger hunt will officially begin Monday, July 22 Clues will be posted daily on the Oroville Police Department Facebook page, guiding participants to hidden golden badges within city the limits.

There will be a Scavenger Hunt kickoff party the prior evening. Find out about all the hunt details atthe kick off party

The scavenger hunt will start July 22. Photo courtesy of City of Oroville.

Two weeks later, the festivities will start on August 6 with the National Night Out event starting at 6 p.m. at Prince Heritage Park located at 5 Ave & Hwy 97 in Oroville.

There will be food and merchandise vendors, and demonstrations by multi agency law enforcement and other first responders, city officials, local non-profit organizations, public services, and more.

This year there will be a free concert by local musician Brock Hires. “Brock is a fantastic artist, and we’re thrilled to have him perform after our event,” says Knowlton.

Additional attractions include a climbing wall, a bouncy castle, and the annual dance contest, where law enforcement and first responders show off their dance moves alongside children. The post-event photo contest invites attendees to capture and share their memories.

Although National Night Out is only one night a year, the Oroville Police stretch this event over a four week period, starting with the hunt kickoff, and ending with the announcement of the photo contest winner on Aug.21.

“Hosting National Night Out changes the narrative around law enforcement and builds real connections. It’s about seeing the people behind the roles, humanizing our interactions, and fostering a sense of community.”

The enthusiasm is also fuelled by last year’s success, where Oroville placed sixth in a national contest held by the Association of Town Watch. “This year, we’re aiming for first place. We believe getting the word out and showcasing our community spirit can make all the difference,” Knowlton says.

For more details, visit Oroville’s Police Department’s Facebook page.