New mural installed at Oroville’s Centennial Park

OROVILLE – Centennial Park in downtown Oroville has a new mural on the north wall. The old mural was beyond repair, so Oroville Streetscape and The Oroville Initiative (TOI) came up with a replacement.

Jack Hughes and Sons took down the old mural and hauled it away. Walt Arnold took pictures of the old painted mural and used some of the silhouette figures to create new ones out of metal. Streetscape volunteers painted parts of the wall and volunteers from TOI put up the corrugated metal and silhouette figures Arnold created.

This mural has four sections showing what was in Oroville in 1908, the year it was established. There is a mining scene, an orchard scene, a family scene and a car scene, each divided by a light post.

Oroville Streetscape paid for all the material for this project and the new decking on the floor of the gazebo.

“Thank you to all the volunteers who made this year’s project of the mural reconstruction possible,” said the Oroville Streetscape Committee.