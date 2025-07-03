Letters to to the Editor

Keep CSBG local, keep it working

Dear Editor,

Despite working one or more jobs, many Americans are just one unexpected $500 expense away from crisis. In Okanogan County, that crisis is more likely than almost anywhere else in Washington, where the poverty rate is twice the state average.

Poverty exists in every community, but here in the Okanogan, it looks different. Our rural nature presents additional challenges, including isolation, limited infrastructure, and fewer job opportunities. That’s why we need local solutions, not a one-size-fits-all federal fix.

That’s exactly what the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) provides. This federally funded, locally driven program empowers communities like ours to fight poverty in ways that work for us.

In Okanogan County, CSBG is the foundation for attracting additional state and federal funding. It helps the Okanogan County Community Action Council (OCCAC) provide food for hungry families, keep the lights on, prevent evictions and assist people in moving toward financial independence. It’s a small investment with a powerful return.

That’s why the president’s proposal to eliminate CSBG in the FY26 budget was such a shock. In 2022, Congress reauthorized CSBG with overwhelming bipartisan support. It’s effective, efficient, and locally accountable — not the kind of program anyone expected to be at risk.

Claims that CSBG advances partisan agendas couldn’t be further from the truth. Our community — not Washington, D.C. — sets the priorities. We’re too busy delivering results to play politics. When a family is in crisis, they don’t ask who’s in power — they ask who can help.

Every year, OCCAC supports more than 15,000 people — over one-third of our county residents. That support isn’t a handout; it’s a hand up, helping people recover, rebuild, and regain independence.

If the goal is to save taxpayer dollars, cutting CSBG is a mistake. In Okanogan County alone, it jeopardizes nearly $11 million in essential services and job support. It would leave our most vulnerable neighbors with nowhere to turn.

CSBG works because it’s local. Let’s keep it that way.

Rena Shawver – Executive Director

Okanogan County Community Action Counci