Experience the magic of Christmas with Christmas in Washington’s concert series featuring Geoffrey Castle!

A decade of community, music and holiday cheer includes a show in Omak Dec. 6

As the holiday season approaches, Christmas in Washington returns to ignite the festive spirit with a high-energy celebration of traditional Celtic music and holiday cheer!

Featuring the showmanship and fiery fiddle of electric violin maestro Geoffrey Castle, this grand production promises a party unlike any other – a refreshing departure from typical Christmas concerts.

Castle describes the show as “the ultimate holiday party,” featuring his signature six-string electric violin and a band of all-star musicians. Each performance captures the fun of the season and unites families and friends in a shared experience that’s unforgettable.

This year’s schedule includes stops across Washington, sharing the magic of the holidays with communities.

Locally, the seasonal spectacle offers comes to the Omak Performing Arts Center Dec. 6

Additional cities include: Bellevue, Kirkland, Moses Lake, Yakima, Ellensburg, Port Angeles and Wenatchee.

“We’re inviting everyone to feel the joy and magic of the season – bringing families and communities closer together through the music,” Castle says.

Community connections at the heart of the show

While Castle’s incredible musicianship is a major draw, Christmas in Washington, a Washington non-profit, is all about community and giving back.

With each year’s ticket sales, the show supports various community initiatives across the state, spreading holiday warmth and kindness. This purpose-driven approach, combined with the annual reunion of performers, has created a annual tradition that resonates deeply with local audiences.

For an extra treat, Castle features the Seattle Irish Dance Company’s Celtic dancers, guitarist and Irish tenor Dan Connolly, and singing sensation and former Miss Kirkland Emily McIntosh, making each show a fully immersive holiday celebration.

And for those who want to keep the magic alive, Christmas in Washington is releasing a live CD Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas LIVE! – available exclusively at the concerts – so audiences can bring the festive energy home or share with family and friends.

A holiday giveaway

This season, the excitement goes even further with special ticket giveaways!

Enter for a chance to win tickets through the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune’s giveaway link here.

Enter for a second giveaway opportunity through the Peninsula Daily News for the Port Angeles show here.

After nearly a decade of sold-out performances, Christmas in Washington remains a holiday highlight for all ages. From centuries-old carols to rocking holiday anthems, the show reminds everyone of the true spirit of the season.

For show dates, tickets, and more, visit ChristmasInWashington.com. Make sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram for any updates.