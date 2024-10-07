6 things you need to know about the new internet service in Brewster, Loomis and Tonasket

You may have recently heard that Brewster, Loomis and Tonasket now have access to “America’s fastest home internet.” Is it just a gimmick? What does that really mean, especially if you don’t think you need ultra-fast speed at home? Is there still a benefit to having it in town? Here, we break it all down for you.

Ziply Fiber launched its new fiber network here earlier this year and since that time has been building fiber to more than 2,200 homes and businesses throughout Brewster, Loomis and Tonasket. Residential speeds start at 100 megabits per second (Mbps), which is what the Federal Communications Commission defines as “broadband” speed, and run all the way up to 50 Gig (500 times faster), which is currently the fastest residential internet available in the country.

So now that a fiber internet network is here for the first time, what does that mean for you? Here are six things you should know about the technology and what it can do:

Fiber was created for the internet; cable wasn’t – Fiber is superior to cable because it was actually created for internet use. Cable was originally created to carry TV many decades ago but was then slowly adapted to fit our internet needs. Understandably, it’s still lagging behind in several areas. Fiber offers speeds faster than cable – Fiber internet is super-fast and reliable. This means you can download movies, stream videos, and browse the web much quicker than before. Most cable companies offer internet speeds that top out at 2 Gigs, but Ziply Fiber offers plans at 2, 5, 10 and even the country’s fastest home internet of 50 Gigs, giving you more choice based on your needs. Same upload and download speeds, unlike cable – Another benefit of a fiber network plan is that it provides equal download and upload speeds, unlike cable network plans. Both speeds are important for different reasons. Think of download speeds like receiving a package – you want it delivered fast and without delays. This is important when you’re streaming your favorite shows, surfing the web, or downloading large files. On the other hand, upload speeds are like when you’re mailing a letter, which you want to get there as quickly as possible – that’s crucial when you’re on a video call, sharing videos on social media, or playing games online. With many cable plans, upload speeds can be about 1/10th the download speeds, but with fiber, upload and download speeds are given equal priority. Your connection is dedicated, not shared like cable –Your internet speed won’t be affected even if your neighbors are all streaming at the same time you are. That’s because fiber networks are designed to support each household individually, unlike cable, which supplies internet to an entire area, meaning potential slowdowns when everyone else is online. Fiber can handle lots of things at once – In today’s world, all our devices and family members are online, which means we need a network that can handle all of our needs. That’s where fiber internet comes in. Imagine your fiber network is like a highway for your internet. There’s almost no delay when you click on something and when it actually happens, sort of like if the traffic lights were to always turn green when you pull up to them. With fiber, the highway you’re on is also very wide, so lots of cars (or data) can travel on it all at the same time without slowing you down. Easy to do business with – One of the best things about the new Ziply Fiber network is how easy it is to get set up and stay connected. Instead of complicated bundles or annual contracts, we offer straight-forward, affordable rates that bring you superior speed and reliability. No annual contracts, no confusing bundles and no credit checks. That’s better speeds and more reliable service at a significantly lower monthly cost, without you having to sacrifice your online experience. Overall, your new network will make it so you can focus on what matters most – staying connected with the people and things you love.

Think back to how you used the internet five years ago. You probably didn’t expect your internet usage to grow and change so much. With more people working from home, and growing families with different online needs, our internet use has evolved significantly. When you’re on a fiber network, you get several great things: fast and reliable internet service, strong connectivity, and a glimpse into the future.

As our need for speed continues to rise, only a fiber network is prepared to handle it all. Fiber networks won’t just support us, but all the future generations of our community as well. That’s why Ziply Fiber is proud to launch this cutting-edge fiber network in Brewster, Loomis and Tonasket, bringing all of its residents and businesses into a new era of connectivity where quality service and a brighter digital future go hand in hand. If you’re interested in seeing if Ziply’s new fiber network is available at your residence or business, you can check at ziplyfiber.com/new-fiber-locations.