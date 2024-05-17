‘Ride 4 the Border’ returns to Oroville this Saturday

The Ride 4 the Border’ by the Columbia River H.O.G. group is expected in Oroville by noon on Saturday, May 18.

OROVILLE – After a four-year break, the annual Run for the Border, now dubbed “Ride 4 the Border’ by organizers, The Columbia River H.O.G. group, with riders expected in Oroville by noon on Saturday, May 18, Armed Forces Day.

The 150-mile trip takes the Harley Owners Group (HOG) and other riders that join them, from Wenatchee to Oroville. In the past, riders stopped in Pateros, often picking up more riders to finish the run north to the Canadian border.

“Feel Free to join our annual Run 4 the Border revived after a few years. Starting in Wenatchee at the Link transit stop Park & Ride, 337 E Penny Rd., to Oroville. Only $25 a rider, $10 for additional passenger. Rider gets a commemorative patch,” says the group on their website.

The ride is a fundraiser to benefit a veteran-sponsored “The Bunker.”

Pins are also available, as well as a chance to enter to win a 50/50 raffle and other prizes at the headquarters booth in Oroville by 2 p.m. (must be present to win). Waivers will also need to be signed at the start location for all riders.