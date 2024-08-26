Students, host families + community reap rewards of international exchange program

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs was incorporated as a not-for-profit, public benefit organization in the United States in March 1976, but its history dates back much earlier, to a 1938 exchange program from the Swedish Ministry of Education.

Known initially as American Scandinavian Student Exchange, it later became ASSE International after expanding to include many European and Asian countries.

A separate not-for-profit organization founded in 1980 as Spanish Heritage, later became World Heritage International Student Exchange Programs – now operated as a sister organization of ASSE.

In 1988, ASSE founded EurAupair Intercultural Child Care Programs, a U.S. not-for-profit, public benefit organization that provides live-in child care assistance for American host families in exchange for the opportunity to experience family life in the United States.

At the turn of the millennium, ASSE founded ASSE Aspire Work and Travel, Trainee and Intern Programs for university students, graduates and professionals. It’s now a separate not-for-profit, public benefit organization.

Most recently, due to demand from current and former participants to continue their undergraduate studies in North American, ASSE and its affiliates founded Go Campus University Programs in 2009.

The program is devoted to negotiating tuition discounts with North American colleges and universities for qualified international students who fulfill admission requirements.

Cross-cultural activities

ASSE is delighted to share a wide range of engaging and educational cross-cultural activities organized by local area representatives for students, host families and host siblings. These activities provide exchange students with valuable exposure to American society and culture, tailored to their specific placements, for example:

Guided tours of significant cultural and historical landmarks in the host city or nearby areas.

Participation in or attending festivals celebrating diverse cultures, fostering cultural engagement.

Visits to state fairs, museums and other cultural sites of interest.

Trips to religious sites to observe ethnic holidays.

Excursions to theme parks, parades or rodeos.

Holiday potluck parties where students prepare dishes from their home countries.

Always popular, and much anticipated by the students, are the visits to U.S. State Capitals, strongly recommended for our FLEX, CBYX, YES and Taiwanese scholarship students but open to other students in the area as well.

Volunteerism

Volunteerism in America reflects a strong sense of community spirit and a commitment to making a positive difference in society. Embodying the principle of individuals coming together for the greater good, this isn’t as common in some other countries.

ASSE Grant Scholarship students must complete a certain number of volunteer hours, and all students, even if not required to, are strongly encouraged to volunteer.

The Humane Society recently recognized ASSE FLEX Scholarship student Aishat from Kazakhstan for volunteering 500 hours. Aishat and her host family fostered puppies for six weeks, which required a lot of work, but Aishat enjoyed the experience.

CBYX Student Maximilian from Germany completed almost 250 volunteer hours. “Being a participant of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Program made me mature in a matter of months,” he said.

“When I first got to the United States there was a lot of uncertainty. Who are the people I will share a home with? Will my school be welcoming? Those were all questions running through my mind. Being in the United States I have eventually learned one lesson about those uncertainties. It is that whatever will come up, I am now here and will deal with it,” Maximilian said.

“Soon I understood that I won’t be able to make the best out of my exchange year without being uncomfortable at times. I started taking the initiative. I approached people in my school more openly, wrote to organizations for my leadership projects and began my volunteer work.

“Receiving a rejection isn’t holding me up anymore. The exchange program made me a more independent, responsible and circumspect person that grew a lot these last months.”

Thank you to host families

ASSE extends heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful host families, many of whom welcome students year after year. We also deeply appreciate the high schools across the country that open their doors to our students, offering them a second home in America. Special thanks to our Area Representatives and Area Coordinators, whose tireless efforts secure placements and support for our program participants.

The ASSE International Student Exchange Programs team looks forward to all the students’ arrival in the fall.

Learn more about becoming an ASSE host family at asse.com/become-a-host-family For information about becoming an ASSE Exchange Student, click here.