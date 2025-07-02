Robert Joseph Pellegrini passed away on June 24, 2025, at the age of 87. He was born as Bobby Jo Brack on June 1, 1938, in Dallas, Texas, to Joe and Ruth Brack. He had a tumultuous start to life, which led to a lifelong aversion to nuns and anything resembling what he called “orphanage food.” In the mid-1940s, his mother relocated to Seattle, where he was lovingly adopted by Alfred (Fred) Pellegrini. With this adoption came a new name, and Bobby Jo Brack became Robert Joseph Pellegrini – Bob.

Bob grew up in Seattle, Washington, where he began his career as a garbage man after dropping out of school as a teen. His boss at the time was an Italian named Ray Rosato, who wasn’t particularly pleased when Bob met a young lady and suddenly decided he should finish high school (It should be noted this was not scholastically motivated, but simply a plan to get the girl). His boss told him if he quit, he wouldn’t be hired back. Defiant as ever, Bob replied that he’d just buy the company one day. He was relentless in his pursuit of success. He worked tirelessly—days, nights, side hustles and long hours—to turn ambition into action. He never waited for opportunity; he created it. Before he was 25 years old, he had bought that garbage company. Bob operated Sunset Disposal in West Seattle for nearly 20 years.

In 1981, Bob purchased Tibbs Sanitation in Oroville, Washington, where he would make his home for the rest of his life. He renamed the company Upper Valley Disposal. For over 30 years, Bob never took a sick day. He ran his routes as Unit 1, serving the north end of Okanogan County well beyond anyone’s expectations – and against all advice (and pleas) that he should enjoy retirement. He wouldn’t hear of it. He loved the business, the job and the people.

Bob took great pride in his involvement as a Freemason and a Shriner, finding deep fulfillment in their mission and values – especially in the meaningful work they do to support and uplift children in need. Though he gave generously and never sought the spotlight, his quiet acts of kindness reached far and wide, leaving a lasting mark on countless lives.

Bob had a deep appreciation for beauty in all its forms and was a collector of many things. His love of literature was only matched by his devotion to the history and craftsmanship of firearms. He loved his cars and his Harleys—and insisted both be loud and fast.

Of all his accomplishments, there was nothing that he loved more than his family. He leaves behind five children: Mark Pellegrini (Kim), Michael Pellegrini (Shelly), Michelle Evans (Neil), Rosalyn Ray-Poulson (Mike) and Cory Pellegrini. He was a proud grandpa to 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sisters, Tawana and Shari and his wife, Linda. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Gary, Tom, Ted and Marty and his sister, Georgia.

Although Bob was blessed with a long and full life, his passing leaves a deep ache in the hearts of those who loved him. His steady presence, formidable strength, and unwavering love will be missed more than words can express. His legacy lives on in the stories we share, the values he instilled in us and the many lives he touched along the way. If you ever find yourself drinking a gin and tonic, order it with a lemon twist—for Bob.

A funeral service will be held Friday, July 11, 2025, at 11 a.m. at the Oroville United Fellowship Church, officiated by Pastor Connie Hill and the Aurora Lodge #201 with interment to follow at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery.

Ellisforde base to Unit 1—

Ellisforde base to Unit 1—

No contact.

Base clear.

Thanks for everything, Dad.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements