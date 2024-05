Vietnam-era veterans were honored last Sunday by U.S. Congressman Dan Newhouse at Oroville American Legion Post 84.

Vietnam-era veterans were honored last Sunday by U.S. Congressman Dan Newhouse at Oroville American Legion Post 84. Front and center was WWII vet Dean Brazle, who was awarded a Quilt of Valor for his service on Tinian in 1944-45. Marcus Alden/submitted photo

