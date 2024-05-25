Memorial Day Ceremonies by American Legion Posts; Tonasket Mayor proclaims ‘Poppy Days’

Ceremonies honoring Memorial Day for those that gave their lives in service to their country will be held in Oroville and Tonasket.

NORTH COUNTY – Ceremonies honoring Memorial Day for those that gave their lives in service to their country will be held in Oroville and Tonasket this Monday.

Oroville American Legion Hodges Post 84 is inviting the public to help honor all lost veterans on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at Oroville’s Riverview Cemetery next to the gazebo. This will be followed by Wreath Ceremony at the 12th Street Bridge.

The Tonasket American Legion Family will be at the 4th Street bridge in Tonasket on Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. A wreath is thrown in the river in memory of those service members that have been lost. Then they will proceed to the Tonasket Cemetery and following that to the Armed Forces Legacy south of Tonasket. The public is welcome to attend all of these, say organizers.

Tonasket Mayor Rene’ Maldonado has proclaimed May 23 through May 27 and May 31 to June 2 as “Poppy Days” for the Tonasket American Legion Auxiliary.

The Auxiliary will be distributing Poppies at various locations in Tonasket. Beyers, Farmers Market, Grants, the Post Office and Tonasket Cannabis. The Auxiliary asks that you please support veterans by making a donation for a poppy. Visit the Auxiliary at one of these locations to learn about the poppy.