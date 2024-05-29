Tonasket and Oroville to hold graduations this Saturday

NORTH COUNTY – Both Tonasket and Oroville high schools will be holding their commencement ceremonies this Saturday, June 1.

Oroville’s graduation ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. in Coulton Auditorium. Their class colors are navy blue and gold and their motto, borrowed from Ferris Bueller, is “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” The soon-to-be graduates chose “Walking on a Dream” by Empire of the Sun for their class song.

This year’s Valedictorian is Amelia Moreau and the Salutatorian is Bo Miller. Marcus Alden, an Ag teacher at Oroville High School, will be the Class of 2024’s guest speaker.

Tonasket’s commencement starts at 3 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. The Class of 2024’s motto is “Trust in the Process” and their class song is “Where’d All the Time Go?” by Dr. Dog.

The Valedictorian Address will be given by Karlee Ayers and Marissa Timm will give the Salutatorian Address. The Farewell Address will be given by Stirling Headridge.

Diplomas will be awarded to Tonasket High School, Outreach and Choice programs, as well As Acellus Academy and Thrive Homeschool Academy.