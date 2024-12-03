Tonasket and Oroville host Christmas tree lightings and more

North County will be kicking off the holiday season with Christmas tree lightings, bazaars, kids’ Christmas parties and much more.

By Laura Knowlton & Gary DeVon

NORTH COUNTY – North County will be kicking off the holiday season with Christmas tree lightings, bazaars, kids’ Christmas parties and much more.

As the holiday season approaches, Tonasket is gearing up for its annual Tonasket Winter Fest, a tradition that brings the community together in a celebration of festive cheer and winter wonder. This year, the event promises to be more magical than ever, with a lineup of activities that will delight attendees of all ages.

The Tonasket Tinsel Town Winterfest will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tonasket Visitor Center parking lot, transforming the area into a sparkling wonderland. Set up for the event begins at 3:30 p.m.

Visitors can look forward to a variety of attractions, including a Holiday Tree Competition (judged by the Tonasket City Council), fire truck rides, tree lighting, a visit with Santa, vendors with snacks, drinks and other festive activities.

Browse through the Winter Bazaar which will be held at the Tonasket Community Cultural Center. The bazaar will feature handcrafted gifts, seasonal treats, and other unique holiday goodies, perfect for those looking for last-minute holiday gifts.

Before heading into the bazaar, visitors will have a chance to meet the All4Paws Okanogan Rescue team and some rescue dogs. There will be a photo contest for the best dressed, most holiday spirit and silliest pose. To participate, take a photo with your dog or one of the rescue dogs and tag All4Paws Okanogan Rescue. Followers of the page will pick the winner.

Tonasket invites residents and visitors from afar, to join in on Tinsel Town Winter Fest, an event you won’t want to miss. Bundle up, bring your holiday spirit, and join Tonasket for a day of joy and celebration. For more information, contact info@communityculturalcenter.org, and or Tonasket City Hall at 509-486-2132.

Oroville’s Community Tree Lighting and Parade will happen in front of the public library on Saturday, Dec. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. This year the Oroville WA Chamber of Commerce plans several events around the lighting of Oroville’s community Christmas tree. A lighted parade returns this year after several years absence and begins at 5 p.m. The parade will be escorted by the Oroville Fire Department, which will also carry Santa to the festivities. While at the event, people are encouraged to take a selfie with Santa and have a burger or hot dog and cocoa served by Scout Troop 26. New this year will be a fireworks display set up along Appleway for all to enjoy. See the chamber’s ad in this week’s issue for more information.

The following week, Ken Lee has organized the annual Kids’ Christmas Party, which will take place at the Oroville Grange, 622 Fir Street this year. The party will start off with a potluck at 1 p.m. and people are invited to bring their favorite dish. At 2 p.m. gifts will be given to all kids ages 14. Santa and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to join the festivities at 3 p.m. to listen to the kids’ Christmas wishes. There will also be special treats and gifts to all who attend and everyone is welcome, according to organizers.

The following Saturday, Dec. 21, the Tonasket American Legion will be putting on a kids’ Christmas Party at the Community Cultural Center of Tonasket from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The party will feature games and snacks and a visit from Santa, as well as gifts for children 12 and under.

