Karen Ann (Lorz) Frisbie, age 55, of Oroville, Washington, died peacefully in her sleep on November 22, 2024. Karen was born in Tonasket, Washington on July 15, 1969 to Lester and Betty Lorz.

At age 18 Karen moved to Oceanside, New York to become a nanny until moving to Winsted, Connecticut in 1999. While living in Winsted she met the love of her life Raymond Frisbie and they married in 2000. After Raymond passed in 2016, she decided to move back to Oroville.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Betty Lorz and husband, Raymond Frisbie. She is survived by her siblings. Terry (Bobbie) Calico of Wenatchee, Washington, Brad (Laura) Calico of Oroville and Shelly (Donny) Lorz of Oroville.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.