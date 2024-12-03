Citizens sought for USFS Resource Advisory Committee

The Forest Service is looking for nominees to fill eight positions on the Resource Advisory Committee.

Submitted by Robin DeMario/USFS Public Affairs

WENATCHEE — The Forest Service is looking for nominees to fill eight upcoming vacancies on the 15-member Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) that serves the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and the Tonasket Ranger District of the Colville National Forest.

The RAC consists of members representing a wide array of interests. RAC members review proposed Secure Rural Schools Self-Determination Act Title II projects to benefit National Forest System lands in Chelan, Okanogan, Kittitas, and Yakima Counties, and make recommendations for priorities in funding those projects. Committee members are sought who are committed to working collaboratively with other interests for the long-term benefit of national forest system lands.

The eight soon to occur vacancies are in positions representing:

Organized Labor or Non-Timber Forest Product Harvester Groups

Energy and Mineral Development or Commercial or Recreational Fishing Groups

Dispersed recreation activities

Archaeological and Historical Interests

Nationally Recognized Environmental Organizations or Regionally or locally recognized environmental organizations

State-Elected Office or County or Local-Elected Office

County or Local-Elected Office holder

American Indian Tribes

“We have worked with wonderful RAC members over the years. Some of their terms will be expiring in January leaving vacancies on the committee,” said Forest Supervisor Tara Umphries. “We hope to receive enough applications to fill these vacancies so the RAC can continue to help serve local communities through their work in selecting and recommending projects for funding.”

Completed application packets should be submitted prior to January 13, 2025. “Once we have a pool of candidates, their names are sent to the Secretary of Agriculture to consider for appointment to the RAC,” Umphries said.

Membership on a RAC calls for a commitment of time and energy. Generally, there are two to three day-long meetings held each year in Wenatchee. Committee members serve a four-year term without compensation, but may be reimbursed for travel and per diem expenses. In addition to a pre-meeting review of proposed projects, a project monitoring field trip may be scheduled during the summer or fall months in each county.

Members must reside within Washington State, and to the extent practicable within the RAC boundary. The geographic boundaries of the RACs are aligned with National Forest boundaries, and for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, they include lands within Okanogan, Chelan, Kittitas, and Yakima Counties.

To obtain an application packet or additional information, please contact RAC Coordinator Robin DeMario, phone 509-664-9292, robin.demario@usda.gov, and Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, 215 Melody Lane, Wenatchee, WA 98801.

RAC information and application forms may also be obtained from the forest’s web site at https://go.usa.gov/xQuAy. Additional information about Secure Rural Schools Self-Determination Act is located on the Pacific Northwest Region Forest Service web site at https://go.usa.gov/xQuAn.

Nominees will be evaluated based on their education, training, and experience working with the interest area they represent, their knowledge of the geographic area covered by the RAC, their demonstrated commitment to collaborative resource decision-making, and their contribution to the balance and diversity of the RAC. Letters of support from the interest to be represented are helpful but are not required.

“We encourage applicants to fill out the application forms with information that shows they have the background, interest, and knowledge to represent the group they are applying to fill,” Umphries added.