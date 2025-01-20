Selection Night for May Festival Royalty is Sunday, Jan 26

Ariona Nelson, Anna Quezada, Crystal Nemecio and Gwyndolyn Thompson are seeking to be crowned as this year’s May Festival Queen…

OROVILLE – Four juniors at Oroville High School, Ariona Nelson, Anna Quezada, Crystal Nemecio and Gwyndolyn Thompson are seeking to be crowned as this year’s May Festival Queen and will appear at the high school commons on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. to participate in Selection Night. While only one girl will be selected as queen the others will be chosen the queen’s court of princesses.

The following are the biographies submitted by the young ladies to introduce themselves:

Gwyndolyn Thompson

Hey everybody, my name is Gwyndolyn Thompson and I am in my junior year at Oroville High School and am enrolled part-time in Eastern Washington University’s Running Start program.

I spend a lot of my time being involved with my school and community, and this year I am also the executive Associative Student Body’s treasurer, the Class of 2026’s treasurer, the treasurer of FBLA, a member of Oroville school newspaper and a varsity member of your volleyball and track team.

I am so excited to have this opportunity to represent my community with some of my best friends, Crystal, Anna and Ariona and I wish the best of luck to all of us and look forward to an amazing year!

Crystal Nemecio

Hello everyone! My name is Crystal Nemecio. I am honored and excited to be one of your 2025 May Day Queen candidates. I am a junior at Oroville High School and a part-time Running Start student at Eastern Washington University.

I’m proud to say I have lived in Oroville my whole life with my wonderful parents, Florencio Nemecio and Cristina Alejandro. I also have two sisters, Yessica and Melissa Nemecio and an older brother, Jose A. Nemecio. They mean a lot to me and are my biggest supporters.

I have always enjoyed being involved in many different extracurricular activities. I am involved in multiple clubs and activities, such as varsity soccer, basketball, track, cross country, president of FBLA, vice president for Executive ASB and Upward Bound.

May Day is something I have always looked forward to and can’t wait to see what this year brings. I appreciate the help and support of our community and would love to give back. I am glad to be running with some of my closest friends and wish them the best of luck. I have no doubt that we will be representing our wonderful town, Oroville, the best way possible.

I would also like to personally invite you to Selection night on January 26 at 3 p.m. at the Oroville High School. I hope you consider me for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as your 2025 May Day Queen, Thank you! I hope to see you all there!

Ariona Nelson

Hello everybody! My name is Ariona Nelson and I am running for your 2025 May Day Queen! I am beyond grateful for having this opportunity.

I have lived in Oroville my entire life. My family consists of my father, Alan Nelson, my mother, Marcie Nelson, my sisters, Alanna and Angela, and my brother, Adrien Retasket.

I am 16 years old and a junior here at Oroville High School, as well as being a part-time Running Start student through Eastern Washington University. I enjoy being involved with many sports, such as cheer, cross country, softball and formerly basketball. I am also a member of the Upward Bound Math and Science program and FBLA.

I am so excited to have the opportunity to do this as May Day is such a special tradition for Oroville and is definitely my favorite time of the year.

I know that Anna Quezada, Crystal Nemecio, Gwyndolyn Thompson and I will do a great job at representing our community and carrying on this tradition this year!

Annalisa Quezada

My name is Annalisa Quezada, I attend Oroville High School and am so grateful to have this opportunity to represent Oroville.

This lovely town and community have always been a part of me and I couldn’t be happier here. I’d like to thank my family, Jose Quezada, Junior Quezada, and Miguel Quezada for cheering me on and always supporting me,

I enjoy the activities and groups I’m participating in such as cheerleading, dance, FFA and FBLA officer and hands-on work with animals.

I would like to also thank the Oroville community members and my royal advisors themselves for making this possible. I cannot wait to be part of this wonderful and special tradition I’ve always adored.