4th Street Salon named ‘Business of the Year’ by the Tonasket Chamber

TONASKET – The Tonasket Chamber of Commerce (TCOC) held its annual banquet and awards ceremony on Saturday evening, Jan. 18, bringing together local business leaders and community members for a night of celebration and recognition.

The event, TCOC “Welcome Back Dinner,” held at the Tonasket Eagles was a success, featuring a delicious meal of prime rib, prepared and served by the Tonasket Eagles personnel.

The evening commenced with a warm welcome from Michael Stewart, Chamber President, who highlighted the achievements of the past year.

Stewart, TCOC President, said 54 dinners were served and enjoyed “with about seven local businesses represented” at the banquet.

A highlight of the evening was the awards ceremony, where several honors were given to deserving recipients. The Business of the Year award went to 4th Street Salon.

“The 4th Street Salon is not your average hair salon. It’s a unique boutique-style space where a team of community-driven women collaborate to offer personalized services to each client. Our vision is to provide a supportive environment for women-owned businesses, working together to ease the burden of operating costs while offering a one-stop destination for a variety of services. These include hair styling, nail care, esthetics by a registered nurse, massage therapy, boutique apparel and a specialty beverage bar,” said the owners of the 4th Street Salon, in describing their business.

Stewart said he was impressed by the group of community-minded women.

The Citizen of the Year Award was presented to Diana Weddle, recognized for her commitment to the community. She was applauded for her tireless efforts in making Tonasket a better place for all.

“Diana Weddle has been a valued resident of Tonasket since 1968. Over the years, she has made a lasting impact on our community, dedicating herself not only to her career as a teacher and counselor in the Omak and Tonasket Districts but also through her extensive volunteer work,” said Stewart.

Over the last 15 years, Weddle has served as a dedicated volunteer at the Tonasket Food Bank, where she currently serves as co-chair.

“In this role, she works closely with the Community Action Food Council of Okanogan County to ensure effective communication and advocacy for the Tonasket Food Bank. On-site, Diana oversees food purchases, writes grants and partners with local farmers to bring fresh produce and protein to those in need,” said Tonasket Mayor Pro-Tem Alisa Weddle.

Weddle has made significant contributions to the beautification of Tonasket.

“She spent countless hours creating stunning tile mosaics for Little Learners Park, hand-cutting tiles to form various animal shapes. This beautiful piece of art will serve as a lasting gift to future generations who visit the park,” said Weddle.

Her daughter went on to say, “Weddle’s passion for service, her creativity and her unwavering commitment to the well-being of her neighbors truly exemplify the qualities we seek in a Citizen of Year. We are proud to honor her for the many ways she has enriched our community and continues to inspire us all.”

Rose Beeman Kuhlman was named as Grand Marshal over the Tonasket Founders Day Parade for 2025.

She was born and raised in Tonasket, attended school and graduated from Tonasket.

“She comes from ‘pioneer stock.’ Her ancestors homesteaded in the Tonasket-Pine Creek area more than 100 years ago. She is woven tightly into the tapestry of Tonasket. She has provided much support to the Tonasket Rodeo Club, Tonasket Eagles, Chamber of Commerce and so many community events,” said Stewart.

Kuhlman currently works as a manager at Grant’s Market, where she has been for over 40 years. Her role in the community has provided her with an open window on the town and has kept her aware of those less fortunate, who have needed help.

“She would provide those folks with the help that they needed, all of this done quietly as she chose to remain anonymous. Therefore, we probably will never know just how much energy and kindness she has provided her community,” said Stewart.

Stewart said the town of Tonasket should be “very happy to call her one of our own.”

“It’s high time for us to pay our respects and say, ‘thanks’ to Rose Beeman Kuhlman, who so deserves this award to preside as Grand Marshall over Tonasket Rodeo Parade for the year of 2025,” said Stewart.

The banquet provided an excellent opportunity for networking, with attendees exchanging ideas and forming new connections. The chamber expressed gratitude to all who helped make the event possible.

As the evening concluded, Stewart invited businesses to contact him or visit the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce website or Facebook for updates on upcoming events and information.

To join, simply send a check to Tonasket Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 523 for due, or contact the office at 509-486-1090 for more information. Chamber dues are $75 for a business, $55 for a non-profit organization and $35 for an individual. application when requested.

“As President of the TCOC, my deepest thanks to all involved. We still need to set a day and time for bi-monthly lunch-type meetings. I will continue to work on this. Our website/page is available for communications and business-related information,” said Stewart.