Auditions for Missoula Children’s Theater’s Rumpelstiltskin

OROVILLE – An audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of Rumpelstiltskin on Jan. 27 from 3:05 p.m. to 5:05 p.m.

All those auditioning should arrive at 3 p.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

Among the roles to be cast are Rumpelstiltskin, Queen Beatrice, Clara, a Jester, King Whatsat, Villagers, Gnomes, Wizards, Knights and Bees. Students, in grades K-12 are encouraged to audition. No preparation is necessary. Assistant Directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, and props. The MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from (start time) to (end time) each day.

Rumpelstiltskin will be presented on Friday, Jan. 31 and at 7 p.m. and again Saturday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. in the Oroville High School Commons. This week is part of the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s unique international touring project and is presented locally by the Oroville School District and Oroville CARES Coalition.

