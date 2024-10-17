Oroville businesses asked to decorate storefronts for Halloween

OROVILLE – The Oroville WA Chamber of Commerce is encouraging local businesses to join in a Halloween Decorating Contest with participants to be judged by the public on Halloween day, Thursday, Oct. 31.

People should submit their votes to the Oroville WA Chamber Facebook page, in person at the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune during the annual Business Trick or Treat or at the Oroville CARES Booth at the Trunk or Treat in the Frontier Foods overflow parking lot.

All entries must be a business or organization storefront. The winners will be announced on the chamber’s Facebook page and in the Gazette-Tribune the following week.

In the past, there has been incredible participation in the decorating contest in Oroville, with businesses going all in with decorations and costumes. The chamber wants to bring this tradition back, and that’s why it is sponsoring the contest.