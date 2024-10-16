Okanogan Sasquatch Bowling does well at Sub-Regional competition

The Okanogan County Sasquatch bowling team made a great showing at the Sub-Regional Bowling competition in Moses Lake on Sunday, Oct. 13.

MOSES LAKE – The Okanogan County Sasquatch bowling team made a great showing at the Sub-Regional Bowling competition in Moses Lake on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Members of the Okanogan County Special Olympics, the team’s Single Bowlers took home for gold medals, two silver medals and a bronze medal.

The gold medal winners were Katie Christoph, Emilie Vance, Jaxsin Rizzonelli and Shaylee Tonasket. The silver medal winners were Connie Sanders and Mary Miller. Winning a bronze medal was Khloie Davis.

The Sasquatch team of four, Danny Hehner, Michael Munroe, Nathan Hehner and Jorge Nunez were silver medalists.

All Gold winners will head to compete at the Regional Competition in the Tri-Cities on Nov. 3.

Robin Verbeck of Omak coaches the team.