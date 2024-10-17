Voting begins Friday for Washington’s Nov. 5 General Election

OLYMPIA – Washington’s county elections offices will mail ballots and open official ballot drop boxes by Friday for the more than 4.9 million registered voters across Washington to participate in the Nov. 5 General Election.

Voters have the opportunity to weigh in on statewide initiative measures, presidential candidates, and state executive offices such as Governor and Attorney General. Additionally, voters will select candidates for state legislative and judicial offices, while many communities will have local races such as county commissioner or PUD commissioner.

Learn more about the candidates and issues with a printed, online, or audio voters’ pamphlet. Information on all formats of the voters’ pamphlet can be found at https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/voters/2024-general-election-voters-guide.

Ballots must be returned to a county drop box or voting center by 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Voters who choose to return their ballots by mail can use the provided postage-paid envelope, which must be postmarked by Election Day to be counted. The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing ballots back a week before Election Day. Washington has more than 544 official drop boxes and 67 voting centers, administered by county election officials, across the state that ballots can be securely returned to.

“The Office of the Secretary of State and our county election offices are dedicated to ensuring every election runs securely and transparently,” Assistant Secretary of State Kevin McMahan said. “This election is a chance for every eligible voter to help shape their community, and we are committed to making sure every voice is heard.”

A printed regional edition of the state voters’ pamphlet with election information has been delivered to every residence in Washington. All voters can visit VoteWA.gov to access their personalized Voters’ Guide, check their ballot status, and find official drop box locations. Voters can also sign up for text notifications by texting “VOTE” to 868392. Message and data rates may apply.

Voters who have not yet registered can still participate in the Nov. 5 General Election. Online registration and updates by mail or online via VoteWA.gov must be received by Oct. 28. In-person registration services at county elections offices and voting centers are also available until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Washington’s Office of the Secretary of State oversees areas within state government including managing state elections.