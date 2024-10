Izzabel Cruz, a 16-year-old sophomore at Tonasket High School was crowned Miss Rodeo Tonasket last Saturday evening by the Comancheros Rodeo Club.

Members of the Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Club gathered at the Iron Grill last Saturday night to crown Miss Rodeo Tonasket, Izzabel Cruz. Cruz poses with her mother, lower right, Kaila Ortega. Gary DeVon/staff photos

