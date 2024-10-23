Linda Carole Luxem, 80, died on Monday, September 16th, 2024, at her daughter’s home in East Wenatchee.

Linda was born February 3rd, 1944, in Spokane, Washington to Fred and Nellie Seay. At the age of nine, she was adopted by her stepfather, Dan Mulvihill. She grew up near Spectacle Lake, went to school in Tonasket and enjoyed working after school in the Tonasket Hospital kitchen. She and her family moved to Oroville before her junior year of high school.

Linda married Lee Roloff in 1961 and together they had two daughters, Karen and Kathy. They later divorced and she moved around living in Chelan, Yakima, Auburn and Edgewood. She worked in apple warehouses, was a resort manager, a medical secretary, a bookkeeper and a bartender. Linda graduated from beauty school and became a hairstylist, working in several shops before opening her own in Buckley, Washington.

She met and married Werner Luxem in 1997 and later they bought property in Mineral, Washington where they lived until Werner died in 2011. Throughout her life Linda enjoyed camping, fishing, painting, and family get-togethers, taking countless pictures along the way. She spent her retirement years fulfilling her lifelong dream of living and traveling in her motorhome.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Karen (and Bruce) Ault and Kathy Sokol; three grandchildren, Jen (and Marc), Heather and Terra; one great-grandson, Tobias and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and stepchildren/grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Werner; two grandsons, Shaun and Joshua; brothers, Lowell and Larry; sisters-in-law, Vera and Judy; nephew, Mel, as well as her parents.

Linda will be remembered for her spontaneous and adventurous heart and loving spirit. She was always ready to talk to a stranger as if they were a close friend and the room would light up as soon as she entered. She was very much the heart of the family and will be greatly missed.

A Graveside will be held at Cashmere Cemetery on Friday, November 1st, 2024, at 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at The Henry Building in downtown Cashmere at noon.