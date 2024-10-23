Halloween events planned in Oroville and Tonasket

There are several events planned for Halloween this year in both Oroville and Tonasket.

NORTH COUNTY – There are several events planned for Halloween this year in both Oroville and Tonasket, including the business trick or reat in Oroville and two trunk or treats in Oroville and two in Tonasket

In addition to the businesses passing out treats after school on Oct. 31, there are two Trunk or Treat events in Oroville. The Oroville Police Department and Oroville CARES is holding a Trunk or Treat on Halloween at 1207 Main St. (Frontier Foods overflow parking area). The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Hidden Addiction Tattoo is also hosting a Trunk or Treat at 814 Central Ave. between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

In Tonasket, on Halloween, there is a Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Tonasket PTO in the Elementary School parking lot from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. “Bring your sweets, both big and small, to share the joy with one and all. Our candy monster is hungry and keen. Will make this Halloween a sweet dream,” says the PTO, which adds that the Candy Monster is located in the elementary office. Prizes will be awarded for best decorated trunks.

Also in Tonasket, the Beanadiction Coffee Shop, 415 S. Whitcomb Ave., will have a Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

And, just to get the kids in the mood, Oroville High School will be having their Haunted Hallway event on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Haunted Hallway is hosted by the Oroville FBLA.

The Oroville WA Chamber of Commerce is encouraging local businesses to join in a Halloween Decorating Contest with participants to be judged by the public on Halloween day, Thursday, Oct. 31.

People should submit their votes to the Oroville WA Chamber Facebook page, in person at the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune during the annual Business Trick or Treat or at the Oroville CARES Booth at the Trunk or Treat in the Frontier Foods overflow parking lot.

All entries must be a business or organization storefront. The winners will be announced on the chamber’s Facebook page and in the Gazette-Tribune the following week.

In the past, there has been incredible participation in the decorating contest in Oroville, with businesses going all in with decorations and costumes. The chamber wants to bring this tradition back and that’s why it is sponsoring the contest.