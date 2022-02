Shelby Scott/submitted photo Oroville May Festival Royalty Candidates are: front, l-r Meladie Young and Addison Calico and back row, l-r, Kylie Acord, Florelda Orozco-Delgado, Kaylee Clough and Darbey Carleton.

OROVILLE – This year marks the 88th annual May Festival Selection Night and it will be held on Monday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Oroville High School Commons.

There will be a selection for one queen and four princesses to represent Oroville across the state as royalty. This year’s group consists of junior and senior girls, three running from each class. The