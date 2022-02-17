Deaths of Omak couple being investigated as homicides

CHESAW – The death of an Omak couple, found on their property near Chesaw during a welfare check, is being treated as a double homicide by the Okanogan County Sheriff’s office.

Killed were David Covey, 80 and Gerlyn Covey, 66, from Omak.

On Tuesday morning, Feb. 15, the sheriff’s office received a request from a family member asking for a welfare check of the couple who were visiting property they own off Nealey Road. Unable to locate the Coveys, Okanogan County Search and Rescue Team (OCSAR) was called in, according to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. OCSAR responded with 15 volunteers as well as drones and off-road vehicles, to assist in the effort to locate the missing couple.

The sheriff said a man spotted in the area during the search is a person of interest in the homicide. The unidentified man ran from deputies twice, but because their was no probable cause at that time, the deputies were unable to pursue him, said Hawley.

“Okanogan County Sheriff’s office had previously responded to a report of a vehicle left at the gate on Feb. 13, 2022 at about 9:37 p.m. The deputy located the vehicle at the location and found the owner of the vehicle matched with the owner of the property. The vehicle and property are owned by the Coveys,” said Hawley in a press release.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Two deceased bodies were located on the property around 5:44 p.m. on Wednesday evening and were identified as the missing couple, according to the sheriff.

“The investigation into their death is ongoing and the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab is responding to the location to assist the Sheriff’s Office with evidence collection,” the sheriff said. “Personal property belonging to the Coveys and two of their dogs were located in the nearby cabin the unidentified man was seen running from.”

Anyone with information on the person of interest, or the deaths of the Coveys, is asked to contact the sheriff’s office. Hawley said the male is “believed to be armed and dangerous” and “do not attempt to apprehend him.” The man was last seen wearing an older green camouflage jacket and dark pants.

Contact Sheriff Tony Hawley by phone, at 509-422-7183 or 509-846-6001 or by email, at thawley@co.okanogan.wa.us.