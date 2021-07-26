Community
National Night Out

Join local law enforcement for National Night Out

The Oroville Police Department and Oroville CARES is hosting National Nighto Out at Madeline Wells Park on On Tuesday, Aug. 3.

by Gazette-Tribune
National Night Out

OROVILLE – The Oroville Police Department and Oroville CARES Coalition is asking neighbors to lock their doors, turn their front porch lights on and spend the evening outside at Madeline Wells Park on On Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature good food, family fun, music and interaction with law enforcement, city officials, emergency personnel and fellow neighbors, according to organizers. The Oroville CARES Coalition will be hosting fun activities for children. Local law enforcement officers will be hosting a dance-off competition between local law enforcement officers and the kids and youth.

In addition, there will be a photo booth station for taking selfies, a visit from the county K-9 Unit, safety demonstrations, exhibits and local vendors selling their specialty items. Area shops, stores, and restaurants will also be staying open during those hours with deals and specials of their own.

“We hope to see you on Aug. 3rd for an evening of community summer fun,” say organizers.

Madeline Wells Park is located on Ironwood and Appleway, behind the Oroville Community Library.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Okanogan County Historical Marker on way to Chesaw at location of the Te Hee Stone.
Te Hee Hee Stone statue dedication
 By Gazette-Tribune
Submitted photo Oroville has been added to the towns receiving a monthly free food distribution. The first event was on Thursday, March 25 at the unoccupied McDonalds/gas station made available at no cost by the owner, Surjit Singh. Lighthouse Ministries, of Wenatchee, delivered the donated food. The Oroville Chamber of Commerce helped to organize the distribution and is looking for volunteers to help with the next event scheduled in April, as well as donations to help cover things like transportation costs.
Volunteers help with free food distribution in Oroville, next event April 15
 By Gazette-Tribune
Submitted photo A photo of the late Col. Richard Platt, with some of the flower arrangements that were purchased with a memorial donation from his family. The arrangements will be delivered to residents of North Valley Extended Care and Orchard Country Manor Adult Care as part of the Oroville Chamber of Commerce’s Operation Joy.
Col. Platt family helps promote Operation Joy with donation
 By Gazette-Tribune
Tonasket Food Bank sets holiday hours
Tonasket Food Bank sets holiday hours
 By Gazette-Tribune
ADVERTISE
IN THE
GAZETTE-TRIBUNE
LEARN MORE