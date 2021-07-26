Join local law enforcement for National Night Out

OROVILLE – The Oroville Police Department and Oroville CARES Coalition is asking neighbors to lock their doors, turn their front porch lights on and spend the evening outside at Madeline Wells Park on On Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature good food, family fun, music and interaction with law enforcement, city officials, emergency personnel and fellow neighbors, according to organizers. The Oroville CARES Coalition will be hosting fun activities for children. Local law enforcement officers will be hosting a dance-off competition between local law enforcement officers and the kids and youth.

In addition, there will be a photo booth station for taking selfies, a visit from the county K-9 Unit, safety demonstrations, exhibits and local vendors selling their specialty items. Area shops, stores, and restaurants will also be staying open during those hours with deals and specials of their own.

“We hope to see you on Aug. 3rd for an evening of community summer fun,” say organizers.

Madeline Wells Park is located on Ironwood and Appleway, behind the Oroville Community Library.