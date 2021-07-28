Kim Harriman

Kimberley “Kim” Taylor Harriman, age 66, lifelong resident of Okanogan County, passed away peacefully in his home on the evening of July 15, 2021, after recent health issues. He was surrounded by his beloved Kassie, his children and his step-children.

Kim was born to Stan and Edie (Dunlap) Harriman on March 11, 1955 and was raised in Omak, Washington with his sister Jan and brother Jeff. Since childhood, Kim loved anything and everything theater, music, singing, entertaining, sports, and well, just everything. Kim truly loved life.

Family meant the world to Kim. He would always show up, he might be a little late, but he would always be there. When Kim spoke of his children and grandchildren he would swell with pride and his face would light up like a Christmas tree. One of his favorite past times was getting the whole family together at his cottage in Oroville, Washington on Lake Osoyoos to spend time together. In the words of his family and friends, he had the biggest, most generous heart, was kind, compassionate, energetic, empathetic and had a way of making everyone he came into contact with feel important and appreciated. He always welcomed people into his life, and was genuinely interested in them and what they were doing. He had endless energy and passion for the things he loved. Kim always wanted to help. No mountain was ever too high to climb, and no problem was ever too difficult to solve when it came to helping the people he loved. Kim loved with his whole heart and was a true friend to many.

He was very involved in the community. Kim was known for his many years of radio broadcasting, announcing the annual Omak Stampede Suicide Race and local sports reporting on KOMW radio. He owned a flower shop in Okanogan and took great delight in brightening a person’s day with an arrangement of beautiful flowers. He was actively involved in coaching his kids’ youth sports teams and enjoyed traveling to tournaments and games throughout the state. He also coached high school football in Omak and Okanogan, as well as refereed local high school football games. He was known by many for his numerous roles and performances in the Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus (OVAC) musicals, his involvement with the Okanogan County Republican Party and his job with Sysco, a wholesale restaurant food supplies company, where he was a sales representative for 20 years.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



In his later years, Kim enjoyed living on the family farm with Kassie, their giant, lovable dogs, and five beautiful horses. He loved their life together and found great joy in the simple things, such as watching and listening to the eagle families that live along the river behind their house, sitting on the front porch with Kass, while taking in the fields, mountains and valley views, and just being together. He appreciated being able to grow his own hay to feed their horses and even though changing those darn sprinklers wasn’t the most fun job in the world, he realized that by doing it, it did in fact, give him his daily exercise. He was a simple guy and lived a wonderful life full of love, family, laughter, faith and friendship.

Kim is survived by his partner of 26 years, Kathleen “Kassie” Pruitt, of Tonasket, Washington; daughter, Maria (Bill) Errico, of Omak, Washingon; son, Matthew (Jessica) Harriman, of Tonasket; step-daughter, Brittany Lindhe (John White), of Portland, Oregon; step-daughter, Mandy (Dan) Rettedal, of Mead, Washington; five grandchildren, Rylie, Brooke, Monroe, Ella and Slater; his sister, Jan (Dennis) Schuerman, of Mead; his brother, Jeff (Margaret) Harriman, of Omak and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His parents, Stan Harriman and Edith Dunlap, preceded him in death.

A Celebration of Life for Kim will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Community Presbyterian Church, 9 Birch St, Omak, with a luncheon to follow. Kim was a casual guy and would want you to come as you are. Please dress in what makes you feel the most comfortable – if you’d like to have a little fun with your attire, as a salute to Kim, feel free to wear a shirt from one of his many musicals (theater folks!), Gonzaga gear (his favorite team) or red, white and blue (a nod to a true Patriot).

In lieu of gifts, cards, and flowers, if desired, friends and family may make contributions to the OVAC (Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus) musicals in honor of Kim Harriman. Kim’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude and thanks to everyone who has been there for them during this difficult time. Your love, prayers and support have truly been a blessing. Thank you!

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory in care of arrangements.