John “Andy” Anderson

John Andrew “Andy” Richardson, 73 of Wauconda, Washington, died on July 5, 2021 at his home. Andy was born in Florin, California to Charles Edward Howard and Violet (Stowell) Howard.

Andy did a lot of things in his working life, from Warehouse Manager to Shakespearian Actor, but most people in Okanogan County knew him as a long time DNR Wildland Firefighter. He was born and raised in Northern California but lived in Wauconda for the last 40 years. He loved building his own place and raising his family here in the Highlands. His favorite pastime was getting together with friends to play music.

Andy was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Andy is survived by his wife, Stacy Gleason; children, Tasa Gleason of California and Kehala Two Bulls of South Dakota. Andy is also survived by his sisters, Kate Howard of California and Taffy Millar of Virginia. Andy has three grandchildren, Hannah Brunetti of California, Maizie Two Bulls of South Dakota and Odette Two Bulls of South Dakota.

Andy was proceeded in death by his brothers, Phil Richardson and Pat Richardson, both of California and Jess Howard, of Montana.

There are no services planned at this time, but Andy loved a good cup of coffee and John Prine. If you wish to remember him pour a cup and put on some Prine. In leu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Tonasket Food Bank 101 Hwy 97 Tonasket, WA 98855

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory in care of arrangements