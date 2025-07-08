Richard Lee Forrester was born to Ida Rosine Sneve and Richard Daniel Forrester at home in Molson, Washington on December 29, 1932. His father was working at the Bonaparte Lookout at the time. Richard, who went by Dick, was an only child.

When Dick was a young boy, his parents moved to Oroville, Washington, so his father could work for Ben Prince and become an orchardist. His father then started Dick’s Furniture store in 1946 when Dick was only 13 years old. Dick’s Furniture was a part of Dick’s life until it closed over 50 years later.

Dick attended Oroville schools where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He was a four-year letterman in all three sports. He graduated from Oroville High School in 1951. After graduation, he attended Washington State University in Pullman, Washington.

He was drafted by the Army in 1953. He did not want to leave town until he married his sweetheart. Before he left for the Army, he married Barbara Jean Scacco. The date was March 21, 1953, a few months before Barbara’s graduation date. After their wedding, Dick left for military boot camp in Santa Barbara, California. Barbara stayed in Oroville to graduate but soon joined her husband in Santa Barbara.

After basic training, Dick shipped out to Korea. He was forced to leave his pregnant wife behind. Barbara returned to Oroville where she lived with Dick’s parents. Dick’s first child, a boy, was born on December 15, 1953. They named him Richard Eugene Forrester.

Dick returned from the Army when his first son was two years old. The story goes that Dick was so excited to meet him, that he threw him up in the air and his son hit his head on the ceiling.

In 1959, Dick and Barbara moved into the home place when Dick’s parents moved to a house on the lake. This was the home where Dick grew up and the place Dick and Barbara made their home. After longing for years for another child, a second son, Dane Charles Forrester, was born on June 17, 1960.

Dick took over Dick’s Furniture in 1972 after his father passed away suddenly. He continued farming, working the fruit before and after the store closed each day. He worked both businesses until the store closed.

Dick was a family man. He loved his family and he loved his community. He was a “main street” businessman, and also served on the Chamber of Commerce, as a bank director for a local bank, and as the President of Gold Digger Apples for many years.

After 61 years of marriage, Barbara’s life was cut short by cancer. Dick mourned her loss with the rest of the family. After Barbara’s death, Dick said his evenings were filled with loneliness and grief. Dick had lost his zeal for life.

Dick found new life with his relationship with Joan Cool. They became “snowbirds” – living half the year in Arizona and half the year at Veranda Beach in Oroville. They traveled to Mexico and enjoyed fun days with their friends. For the last 10 years, Dick has been blessed with the companionship of Joan.

Dick Forrester left this world peacefully on June 27th, surrounded by family that loved him. He was blessed to spend his last days at the home place, the home where he had lived most of his 92 years, where he could enjoy the peace of looking out at the orchards that he once farmed and across the whole valley.

Dick loved the quote, “Anyone can count the seeds in an apple tree, but no one can count the apples in a seed.” But I don’t know if Dick realized this quote applies to him. He is one of those men whose influence cannot be measured. He touched an infinite number of hearts.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Dick and Ida Forrester; his wife, Barbara and his grandson, Eric Forrester. He is survived by his children, Richard (Debbie) Forrester and Dane (Joyce) Forrester; his grandchildren, Sean (Nikki) Forrester, Niki (Philip) Brawley, Shelby Forrester (Matt Overby), Kali (Conrad) Barber and Lacey (Olivier) Bourque; his great grandchildren, Levi Brawley, Avery Brawley, Liam Forrester, Calvin Brawley, Holden Forrester, Maxine Ritter and Iris Barber and his companion, Joan Cool, all who loved him dearly.

Celebration of Life at the home place, 146 Golden Road, Oroville, WA, Tuesday, July 29th, 2025, at 4 p.m.