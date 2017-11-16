Superior Court
- The court found probable cause to charge Matthew Russell Carden Jr., 30, Omak, with one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The crime allegedly occurred Oct. 4.
- The court found probable cause to charge Tyler Chad Hahn, 29, Omak, with POCS, obstruction and second-degree DWLS. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 30.
- The court found probable cause to charge Mistin Blaze Grace, 30, Okanogan, with six counts of forgery, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree theft and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 11 through Oct. 28.
- The court found probable cause to charge Daniel Dane Curdie, 57, Oroville, with four counts of harassment (threats to kill) and one count of POCS. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 29.
- Paul Hammer Phan, 47, Tonasket, pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance. The court dismissed an additional manufacturing charge. Phan was sentenced to 60 days in jail and fined $2,260.50 for the Nov. 1 crimes.
- Nico Louis Hall, 25, with addresses in Okanogan and Spokane, pleaded guilty Oct. 18 to felony harassment and intimidating a witness. Hall was sentenced Nov. to 25 months in prison and fined $1,260.50 for the Nov. 11, 2016 crimes.
- Jon Gabriel DeVon, 39, Oroville, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to second-degree manslaughter in regards to his stepson, who died in February, 2005. DeVon was sentenced to 116 months (9.7 years) in prison with credit for time served and fined $820.50.
- Janelle Deeanna St. Peter, 22, Omak, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to POCS. St. Peter was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $800 for the Nov. 3, 2017 crimes.
- Johnathan Charles Sullivan, 28, Graham, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to fourth-degree assault (DV), third-degree malicious mischief (DV) and misdemeanor harassment (DV). Sullivan was sentenced to 90 days in jail and fined $915. The crimes occurred May 29 near Riverside.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, Nov. 6, 2017
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Dun Horse Rd. near Okanogan.
- Threats on Fairview Dr. near Okanogan.
- DWLS on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on N. Fir St. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Old Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.
- Harassment on N. Kenwood St. in Omak.
- Theft on Ridge Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Apple Lane near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on N. Fir St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on Garfield St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Assault on Main St. in Omak.
- Anne Louise Scroggins, 46, court commitment for use of drug paraphernalia.
- David Neddy Hansen, 61, booked on a DOC detainer.
Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017
- Fraud on Broken Spoke Rd. near Tonasket.
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Tunk Creek Rd. near Riverside.
- Burglary on Dixon Rd. near Omak.
- Harassment on N. Main St. in Conconully.
- Burglary on W. Silver St. in Conconully.
- Threats on Cherry Lane Rd. near Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on Sunrise Dr. in Omak.
- Burglary on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- DWLS on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Arson on Main St. in Oroville.
- Mercedes Anne O’Dell, 28, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
- Timothy Michael Harless, 60, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree DWLS.
- Aaron Justin Pfaltzgraff-Miller, 24, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Suzanna Marie Marchand, 35, booked on a DOC detainer.
- William Shane Craig, 52, booked on FTC warrants for third-degree DWLS, DUI and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017
- Burglary on Old Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Old Hwy. 97 near Okanogan.
- Vehicle crash on Rehmke Rd. near Tonasket.
- Harassment on Conconully St. near Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Howell Canyon Rd. near Tonasket.
- Sex offense on Penley Rd. near Okanogan.
- Burglary on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Theft on S. Elm St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on W. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Alexis Bacilio Arevalo Ruelas, 22, booked for third-degree malicious mischief (DV) and fourth-degree assault (DV).
- Daryl Anthony McCraigie, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Joseph Vernon Smith, 20, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Adam Sylvester Harmon, 38, booked on FTA warrants for third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- James Dale Watkins, 55, booked on a DOC detainer.
Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017
- Malicious mischief on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle crash on Pine Creek Rd. near Tonasket.
- One-vehicle crash on Blue Lake Rd. near Oroville.
- Harassment on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Utility problem on Mill St. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
- Assault on Brooks Tracts Rd. near Omak.
- Drugs on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Jason Christopher Mejia, 46, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV) and third-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- Eugene Charles Moore, 28, court commitment for DUI and third-degree DWLS.
- Kyle Joseph Lezard, 33, booked on a DOC warrant.
- Alexander Reyes Ramirez, 34, booked for third-degree DWLS.
Friday, Nov. 10, 2017
- Domestic dispute on Brooks Tracts Rd. near Omak.
- Burglary on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Illegal burning on Lower Tower St. in Riverside.
- Sex offense on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
- Burglary on Hendrick Loop Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Fire Tools Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on Highland Dr. near Okanogan.
- Public intoxication on Apple Way Rd. near Okanogan.
- Harassment on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Fraud on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 97 near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on 11th Ave. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on N. Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Nukona Charley McCraigie Sr., 43, booked on FTA warrants for DUI, first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017
- Trespassing on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
- Two-vehicle crash on Bide-A-Wee Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on Lake View Dr. near Oroville.
- DWLS on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- DWLS on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Obstruction on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Garfield St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Asotin St. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Assault on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Hit-and-run vehicle crash on W. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Omache Dr. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on 20th Ave. in Oroville.
- Vicki Diane Colton, 56, booked for second-degree assault and harassment (threats to kill).
- Sebastian Joseph Martinez, 26, booked on FTA warrants for first- and second-degree criminal trespassing.
- Gordon Joseph Harry Jr., 52, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree criminal trespassing.
- John Thomas, 65, booked on FTA warrants for DUI and third-degree DWLS.
Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Coyote Dr. near Tonasket.
- Public intoxication on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Elderberry Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Juniper St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Disorderly conduct on Main St. in Oroville.
- DWLS on S. Western Ave. in Omak.
- Alicia Jonele Wilson, 23, booked on FTA warrants for third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree criminal trespassing.
- Anthony Baker, 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Denise Dumas, 52, booked for third-degree theft.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement