Regional Narcotics Task Force faces shutdown following federal grant cut

The NCW Narcotics Task Force is facing the possibility of shutdown following the elimination of the federal grant that had funded it.

OKANOGAN – The North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force (NCWNTF), the regional task force responsible for investigating drug trafficking, human smuggling and cross-border crimes is facing the possibility of shutdown following the elimination of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG Byrne Grant), a federal grant that had funded narcotics task forces across Washington State.

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program is a federal funding program that provides resources to state and local jurisdictions to support various criminal justice initiatives. It’s the primary source of federal funding for these jurisdictions and aims to improve the functioning of the criminal justice system, prevent or combat juvenile delinquency, and assist crime victims.

“There is currently no replacement funding from either the state or federal budget reserves,” said Okanogan County Sheriff Paul Budrow in an official statement via the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) social media platform.

Budrow serves as the task force’s executive host. Budrow said the task force plays a critical role in regional public safety and this loss of funding leaves local agencies without the financial support necessary to continue these operations.

The NCWNTF is a regional partnership and is overseen by an executive board composed of representatives from local, county, state, and federal agencies. The partnership investigates mid- and high-level narcotics distribution networks as well as border-related crimes such as drug smuggling, human trafficking and money laundering. The unit operates across Okanogan and Ferry counties, often coordinating with state and federal agencies.

At its peak, the task force operated with a team of six to 10 personnel drawn from multiple jurisdictions. Currently, staffing has dropped to one detective supervisor, two detectives and one support staff member. Without new funding, even this reduced team may be disbanded.

Cases investigated by the NCWNTF are prosecuted through the Okanogan County Prosecutor’s Office, which Budrow said has developed a reputation for a high conviction rate and strong collaboration with law enforcement. The task force has also been instrumental in cross-border investigations involving drugs and organized crime, making it a key player in regional safety efforts.

According to Budrow, if funding cannot be secured, the task force will be forced to shut down. “Criminal drug networks will face less resistance. Human trafficking and smuggling operations may go unchecked. Local law enforcement will lose vital support in complex investigations,” he said

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant previously supported about 20 narcotic task forces across Washington.

“The NCWNTF is a proven force for public safety but without Washington State Legislative support and funding, this critical tool may be lost,” said Budrow.

According to the Council on Criminal Justice (CCP),, the Trump Administration terminated 373 grants from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) om April. The Administration also terminated strategic planning and technical assistance for state governments as part of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG) program, the leading source of federal justice system funding for states and localities, said the CCP.