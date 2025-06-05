Search for murder suspect and investigation continue in Okanogan County in coordination with Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office continues its active investigation into the tragic murder of three children, allegedly committed by Travis Decker, who remains at large.

OKANOGAN — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office continues its active investigation into the tragic murder of three children, allegedly committed by Travis Decker, who remains at large.

“Ongoing search efforts and the execution of multiple search warrants on properties and electronic devices connected to Decker have resulted in new leads and critical information. Residents, particularly those on the west side of Okanogan County and in remote or seasonal areas, are urged to remain vigilant. Decker is still considered dangerous and potentially armed,” said Okanogan County Sheriff Paul Budrow.

They recommend taking the following precautions:

• Ensure all doors and windows—including those in cabins, sheds, and outbuildings—are securely locked.

• Keep blinds and curtains open.

• Leave exterior lights on at night.

Authorities believe Decker may be traveling along or near the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) and could be anywhere in its vicinity.

If you see, or believe you have seen, Travis Decker, do not approach or attempt to make contact. Call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact:

• Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office: 509-422-7232

• Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line: 509-667-6845

• Or submit a tip online at: https://www.co.chelan.wa.us/sheriff/forms/submit-a-tip

“The public should be assured that law enforcement agencies are actively patrolling throughout Okanogan County around the clock to protect residents and support both Sheriff Morrison and the Decker family during this difficult time,” said Budrow, adding, “I remain in close communication with Sheriff Morrison and will continue to coordinate all necessary resources to support this ongoing operation.”

For more info https://evbg.co/2495rw .