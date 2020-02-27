Brenda K. Whitehill passed away at her home in Oroville, Washington on February 17, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Brenda was born May 23, 1958 and was the youngest of five children.

She graduated from Shadle Park High School in Spokane, Washington.

In 1981, Brenda and George Gongaware were married. They eventually settled in Oroville. They both worked at the local grocery store. Brenda became a meat cutter like her husband. Brenda loved the outdoors fishing, hunting, camping and riding on the Harley with George. Brenda enjoyed playing pool and a variety of dice and card games. Brenda fed the quail in front of her home, she enjoyed watching the birds come in and feed.

Brenda’s unselfish love and care for others were shown when she cared for her husband, at home, during his illness until he passed and again when she donated a kidney in 2007. If someone needed help you could find Brenda.

Brenda was an active member of the American Legion Post 84 in Oroville, where she participated in many fundraising events. You could find Brenda on Saturday nights at the Legion playing bingo where everyone was family to her. Brenda was a life member of the NRA.

Brenda is preceded in death by her husband, George Gongaware; parents, John (Jack) and Sylvia Whitehill and brother, Tom Whitehill.

Brenda is survived by her brother, Greg (Sandy) Whitehill; sisters, Sandy Whitehill and Marcia Whitehill-Ezell and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wants to thank all the people of Oroville that loved Brenda and to remember her big smile that she had for everyone.

A celebration of life and potluck will be held at the American Legion Post 84 at 314 14th Ave in Oroville, Washington, on April 4, 2020, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, one can make a contribution to the American Cancer Society.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.