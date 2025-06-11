Thomas Barnett, 45, Tonasket, Wash., died May 23, 2025. He was born in Brewster, Wash. on Sept. 30, 1979, to Leland and Jeanie Barnett.

Thomas Jacob Barnett, 45, Tonasket, Washington, died of long-term liver disease and organ failure May 23, 2025, at UW hospital while peacefully holding his parents’ hands.

Thom was born in Brewster, Washington. on September 30, 1979, to parents Leland and Jeanie Barnett. He joined sister Kara Lee and brother Timothy to make their family complete. Thomas attended all 12 years of school in Tonasket, graduating in 1998. He joined and loved AmeriCorps, attended WVC and EWU, where he studied computer science and information systems from 2005-2010.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing with his dad, family and friends. He loved and passionately played all genres of music. Thom was an indelible part of the NCW music scene. He played many instruments but was accomplished on the sax and guitar. He composed his own songs and could sing covers that would sound like you were hearing a song for the first time. He loved and passionately played gospel and worship. Thom loved jazz and band and recently played in Tonasket Community concerts. He loved rhythm, blues and country music, often sharing them with others.

Thomas is survived by his parents, Leland and Jeanie; brother, Timothy; sister-in-law, Shannon and his beloved nephews and niece, Dane, Caden and Adalyn Barnett; his much-loved Grandmother, Ann Hogan Anderson and Aunties, Uncles and Cousins; his stepdaughters, precious Evalynn, Kristalyn and Miah; his brother, (by choice) Abraham Best III. Thom had so many wonderful friends throughout his life and each one was very special to him. He will be dearly missed.

Thomas was preceded in death by his precious sister, Kara Lee; grandparents, Windom and Miriam Barnett and Mark Hogan and Uncles Daniel and Herbert Barnett.

Thom believed in Jesus Christ and his final hope was in Him. We believes he is singing and worshiping like never before, along with his sister and family that have gone before him.

Celebration of Life services will be Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 2 p.m, at the Tonasket High School Commons. An additional Celebration is being held by the Okanogan Music community on June 15, 2025 at 1 p.m. at an “After Hours” location.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.