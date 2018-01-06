Murder suspect dies in hospital

OMAK – The woman accused of fatally shooting her husband Dec. 20 died at Mid-Valley Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 3, confirms Okanogan County Coroner David Rodriguez.

Sharon Allard, 54, Okanogan was arrested on Dec. 20, on a charge of attempting murder her husband Daniel C. Allard, 47, with a shot from a .357 revolver. Her husband was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center and died three days later and Sharon Allard was charged with first degree murder, according to Rodriguez.

The suspect was suffering from terminal cancer and had been transferred from Okanogan County Jail to Mid-Valley Hospital and was being treated there under guard.

Daniel Allard had been an employee of Gene’s Harvest Foods in Omak for the past 30 years

See also:

Update: Okanogan man dies of gunshot wounds; wife now murder suspect

Okanogan woman arrested for attempting to kill husband