Okanogan woman arrested for attempting to kill husband

By on December 20, 2017 in Court, Police & 911 Calls, News

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Sheriff’s office has arrested Sharon A. Allard, 54, Okanogan, for shooting her husband just after midnight, Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Sharon A. Allard

Sharon A. Allard

“The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred last night,” said Sheriff Frank Rogers in a statement to the press. “On Dec. 20, 2107 deputies responded to 2255 Elmway in Okanogan just after midnight to a reported shooting. At the scene they located Daniel C. Allard, 47 of Okanogan who had been shot by his wife, Sharon A. Allard, 54 of Okanogan.”

The sheriff said the case was still under investigation and that detectives will be executing a search warrant today at the residence.

Allard was transported to the Okanogan County Jail and booked for Attempted Murder in the first degree. Her husband, was transported to Mid-Valley Hospital and then airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.

“Once investigation is completed more information will be released,” said Rogers.

 

About Gary DeVon

Gary DeVon is the managing editor of the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune and celebrated his 25th year at the newspaper in August 2012. He graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Communications - Print Journalism, with an emphasis in photojournalism. He is a proud alumnus of Oroville High School. His family first settled in Okanogan County in the late 1800s. His parents are Judy DeVon and the late Larry DeVon and he has two younger brothers - Dante and Michael. Many family members still call Oroville home. He has a grown daughter, Segornae Douglas and a young granddaughter, Erin.
View all posts by Gary DeVon