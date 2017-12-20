Okanogan woman arrested for attempting to kill husband

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Sheriff’s office has arrested Sharon A. Allard, 54, Okanogan, for shooting her husband just after midnight, Wednesday, Dec. 20.

“The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred last night,” said Sheriff Frank Rogers in a statement to the press. “On Dec. 20, 2107 deputies responded to 2255 Elmway in Okanogan just after midnight to a reported shooting. At the scene they located Daniel C. Allard, 47 of Okanogan who had been shot by his wife, Sharon A. Allard, 54 of Okanogan.”

The sheriff said the case was still under investigation and that detectives will be executing a search warrant today at the residence.

Allard was transported to the Okanogan County Jail and booked for Attempted Murder in the first degree. Her husband, was transported to Mid-Valley Hospital and then airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.

“Once investigation is completed more information will be released,” said Rogers.