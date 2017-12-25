Update: Okanogan man dies of gunshot wounds; wife now murder suspect

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Sheriff’s says a man shot in the early morning hours in Okanogan Wednesday, Dec. 20, has died of his wounds and his wife, Sharon A. Allard, 54, is now under investigation for murder.

“The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred last night,” said Sheriff Frank Rogers in a statement to the press. “On Dec. 20, 2107 deputies responded to 2255 Elmway in Okanogan just after midnight to a reported shooting. At the scene they located Daniel C. Allard, 47 of Okanogan, who had been shot by his wife, Sharon A. Allard, 54 of Okanogan.”

The suspect was transported to the Okanogan County Jail and booked for Attempted Murder in the first degree. Her husband, was transported to Mid-Valley Hospital and then airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane that same day. He underwent surgery for his wound, but died on Saturday Dec. 23, according to Sheriff Rogers.

“The case is now considered a murder investigation and not attempted murder. An autopsy is scheduled for Daniel Allard this week,” said Rogers. “From what Detectives can determine there was an argument between Daniel C. Allard and Sharon A. Allard. Daniel Allard had gone downstairs when Sharon Allard called him back upstairs to check the TV. When Daniel Allard went back upstairs Sharon Allard shot him once.”

Rogers added that another subject in the house called 911 to report the shooting. The suspect then called 911 herself a short time after, the sheriff said.

“The other subject in the residence was not involved in the incident and has been interviewed by detectives,” said Rogers in an update the day of the shooting.

The friend, who’s name wasn’t released, told investigators the couple were arguing in the upper level of the house and he was playing video games downstairs, Rogers said.

Daniel came downstairs but was called upstairs by Sharon to fix the TV. It was then that she shot him, Roger said.

“The weapon and bullet were collected from the scene. Detectives just finished the search warrant at the residence and will be spending the next few days trying to put the case together and get evidence processed.”

The sheriff said it is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the shooting.

Sharon Allard remains at the Okanogan County Jail. She is being held on $750,000 bail.