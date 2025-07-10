Letters to the Editor

Sad, but hope remains

Dear Editor,

As I look at this administration’s disregard for our Constitution and the rule of law, of masked thugs kidnapping people, the building of concentration camps, jokes about cruelty towards persons residing in the US, and the constant efforts to divide Americans from one another, I feel an immense sadness about the ugliness of what is happening in this country.

I do remain hopeful, however, that while this is a bleak time in our history, it too shall pass, and the moral arc of justice will again arise. What gives me that hope are the millions of American people peacefully demonstrating in the streets, rallying around their neighbors who are being unjustly treated, speaking up on multiple platforms in social media and interviews, and who see that having empathy for others is not something to be mocked and hated. I see leaders of many different churches speaking out on the injustice of this administration and what that means for people of faith. I see the growing awareness of the American people that they have been lied to. It is not right versus left, nor is it Republican versus Democrat.

The forces behind this administration believe that their wealth and power gives them the right to corrupt the laws on which our nation is based, and that Americans are not fit to rule themselves. They loot our country, hoping we don’t notice, while pitting us against one another. In the United Stares, the Constitution was written to end the power of rule by kings, and those promises apply to us all. We do not want to live under monarchs based on the power of wealth.

One other thing gives me hope: Recent polls. The Quinnipiac poll is known as a highly factual poll, consider to be one of the least biased amongst polling groups. The most recent poll found that registered voters had these responses to the Trump administration‘s policies:Economy: approve 39%, disapprove 56% – a 17 point difference

Trade: approve 38%, disapprove 55% – a 17 point difference

Immigration: approve 41%, disapprove 57% – a 16 point difference.

Deportations: approve 39%, disapprove 59% – a 20 point difference

Sending National Guard to Los Angeles: approve 43%, disapprove 55% – a 12 point difference

Sending Marines to Los Angeles: approve 37%, disapprove 60% – a 23 point difference

I write this to the people shocked and saddened at the turn our country has taken under this administration. I know there are some who will never be able to look beyond this Administration’s distorted view of American values, but for those who who see that it is the very opposite of what our constitution guarantees, and for those who are questioning the direction in which we appear to be heading, know this: We are not alone. We are joined by millions, and more every day, who believe that our Constitution and rule of law are worth defending.

Sandy Vaughn

Oroville