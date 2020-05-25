Community Foundation of NCW awards third round of COVID relief

Tonasket Food Bank, Behavioral Health and OVOC among recipients

WENATCHEE – The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $21,692 in its third round of Helping Hands Grants to nonprofits struggling with the effects of COVID-19.

The Helping Hands Grant provides emergent funding to nonprofits in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties and has expanded its criteria to those impacted by COVID. Awards are disbursed every other week until funds are expended.

Over $286,000 has been donated to the Helping Hands Grant since March 1, including contributions by Microsoft, MJ Murdock Charitable Trust, the Seattle Foundation, Perteet, Inc., Cairdeas Winery, and Icicle Brewing Company.

“We are so grateful to the generous individuals and businesses that are contributing to these emergency funding efforts right now” said Beth Stipe, the foundation’s executive director.

“We’re continuing to talk with our nonprofit partners and leaders across the region about what recovery will look like as well, and having this funding is crucial to keeping many organizations afloat as we start to plan for that next phase.”

HELPING HANDS GRANTS – $21,692

Chelan Community Nurse Program – $3,000 Adapting services for social distancing and preparing for an increase of in-home services as shelter in place eases Entiat Food Bank – $3,000 Food security improvements Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center – $1,230 for a commercial freezer to store food for Upper Valley MEND’s gleaning program, which provides fresh produce for food bank Methow Arts Alliance – $3,000 resources for NCW art teachers and home delivery kits; recouping costs from cancelled events Okanogan Behavioral Health Care – $3,000 mental illness/substance abuse recovery program delivery adaptations during Covid and recouping costs from cancelled event Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus – $2,462 recouping costs from cancelled concert Tonasket Food Bank – $3,000 serving 58 percent more individuals/families needing food Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center – $3,000 recouping costs from cancelled events

For more information on how to apply, donate, and other resources, visit www.cfncw.org/covid19.