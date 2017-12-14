Volunteers help at Spokane VA Christmas Gift Shop

SPOKANE – The Tonasket American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 has been donating items, sending money and volunteering for several years at the Spokane VA Hospital/Clinic Christmas Gift Shop.

Veterans can shop at no charge for their families for Christmas present. At the work shop​ held this year Nov. 27, 28and 29 members of the unit assist​ed​ ​Veterans​ with shopping and wrap​ped​ the items for them ​as well as​ provide​d​ refreshment​s​ while they wai​ted.

Other American Legion Auxiliary Unit​s​ in District 9 also help with this project.

“We thank ​our​ Veterans daily for our freedom,” said Patti Hill with the Tonasket American Legion Post.