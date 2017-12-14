Volunteers help at Spokane VA Christmas Gift Shop

SPOKANE – The Tonasket American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 has been donating items, sending money and volunteering for several years at the Spokane VA Hospital/Clinic Christmas Gift Shop.
Veterans can shop at no charge for their families for Christmas present. At the work shop held this year Nov. 27, 28and 29 members of the unit assisted Veterans with shopping and wrapped the items for them as well as provided refreshments while they waited.
Other American Legion Auxiliary Units in District 9 also help with this project.
“We thank our Veterans daily for our freedom,” said Patti Hill with the Tonasket American Legion Post.