Volunteers help at Spokane VA Christmas Gift Shop

By on December 14, 2017 in Community
Submitted photo One member of the Tonasket American Legion Post helps out at the Spokane VA Hospital/Clinic Christmas Gift Shop.

Submitted photo
One member of the Tonasket American Legion Auxiliary helps out at the Spokane VA Hospital/Clinic Christmas Gift Shop.

SPOKANE – The Tonasket American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 has been donating items, sending money and volunteering for several years at the Spokane VA Hospital/Clinic Christmas Gift Shop.

Veterans can shop at no charge for their families for Christmas present. At the work shop​ held this year Nov. 27, 28and 29 members of the unit assist​ed​ ​Veterans​ with shopping and wrap​ped​ the items for them ​as well as​ provide​d​ refreshment​s​ while they wai​ted.

Other American Legion Auxiliary Unit​s​ in District 9 also help with this project.

“We thank ​our​ Veterans daily for our freedom,” said Patti Hill with the Tonasket American Legion Post.

About Gazette-Tribune

View all posts by Gazette-Tribune