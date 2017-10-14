County Historical Society annual meeting

OMAK – The 2017 OCHS member/trustee meeting will be held on Saturday, Oct 28 in the Hazel Burnett building on the campus of Wenatchee Valley College, Omak.
Members, bring a friend with you to the meeting, say organizers. The public is also welcome to attend any or all of the events listed below.
- 10 a.m. – Member/Trustee meeting including a recap of the Society’s activities for 2017, election of new trustees for those positions that expired at the end of fiscal year 2017 and approval of the 2018 budget.
- 12 p.m. -.Potluck lunch. There are minimal cooking facilities, so factor that in you lunch preparation.
- 1 p.m. – Historical presentation by Kelsey Doncaster, Regional Historian for the United States Bureau of Reclamation. Doncaster’s presentation will be about Reclamation’s Okanogan Project. Today this project is operated and managed by the Okanogan Irrigation District. The discussion of the pioneer project will include rare photographs and documentation from the National Archives and tell the story of building an irrigation system in a remote, geographically challenging region of the western United States.