HCSC donates to OHS Agricultural Experience Program

Pictured, l-r, Marcus Alden, Chairperson of the HCSC; Laura Robinson, HCSC Treasurer; Ali Covey, OHS SAE CTE Instructor; Linda Achondo, OHS Principal and Jeff Hardesty, Oroville School District Superintendent. Submitted photo

OROVILLE – Local nonprofit Highlands Community Support Coalition (HCSC) donated $500 to OHS’s Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) Program.

HCSC is based in Molson and has a mission of supporting local businesses and community initiatives.

The SAE program provides OHS students hands-on experiences in agriculture sciences. This gift specifically supported the purchase of additional supplies for the study of aquaculture in the OHS Greenhouse.

For more information about HCSC, visit their website hc-support.org.